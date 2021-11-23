So Many Instant Pot Models Are Up To 50% Off During Black Friday Sales

If there’s one thing that can make or break a holiday party, it’s the food. And when you don’t have the proper kitchen appliances to get you through, the holiday season can definitely hit different. Luckily, these Instant Pot Black Friday 2021 deals are here to save your festive feast from ruin (and make cooking easier all year long) — and save you some money along the way, too. Score unbeatable discounts on products like the Vortex, Duo, Omni, and more with these Instant Pot Black Friday deals from Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

Whether you’re an experienced foodie, or an amateur chef looking for a simple cooking hack, having an Instant Pot is a must. Instant Pot’s variety of products like pressure cookers, air fryers, and dutch ovens are the best way to take the headache out of meal prep for good, and this Black Friday season, you can save more than 50% on the best Instant Pot products with these deals from your favorite retailers.

While most deals are good through Black Friday, Nov. 26, it’s best to strike while the iron, er, pot, is still hot. Also, keep in mind all the retailers listed here will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, but the discounts are available online, so you don’t need to head out right after scarfing down pumpkin pie to score a deal.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Target

This holiday, the only pressure in the kitchen should be these Instant Pot Pressure Cookers from Target. According to the Target website, these deal should be good online and in-stores through Saturday, Nov. 27.

53% Off 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

33%Off 6-Quart 11-in1 Pressure Cooker

Amazon

Whether you’re in the market for an air fryer, a pressure cooker, or even an air purifier, Amazon’s Instant Pot Black Friday deals have got your back.

50% off Duo Plus 6 QT 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

30% Off Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer

35% Off Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer

33% Off Duo Crisp 6-Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

$110 Off Omni Plus 18-Liter Air Fryer

$100 Off Omni Pro 18-Liter 14-in-1 Air Fryer

42% Off Air Purifier, Small

$100 Off Air Purifier, Large

Walmart

Save up to $60 when you shop at Walmart for your new Instant Pot this Black Friday.

40% Off 8-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

43% Off Duo Plus 8-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

Kohl’s

Savings never tasted so good. Shop the Kohl’s Black Friday sale from now until Nov. 26 to save over $100 on these Instant Pot products.

30% Off Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer

35% Off Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer

38% Off 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

$110 Off Omni Plus Toaster Oven & Air Fryer

$100 Off Omni Pro Toaster Oven & Air Fryer

40% Off Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

30% Off Vortex 6-Quart Air Fryer

43% Off Duo Plus 8-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Macy’s

50% Off Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker

$60 Off Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

$50 Off Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-In-1 Air Fryer Oven

Bed Bath & Beyond

50% Off 9-in-1 Duo Plus 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker

Wherever you choose to get your Instant Pot, remember to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before you shop.