75 Impressive Gifts That Seem Expensive But Are Cheap As Hell

You gotta admit it — there’s something deeply satisfying about finding the perfect gift for your friend, family member, or significant other. However, when you’re on a strict time schedule and budget, this can be easier said than done. That’s why I’m thrilled to tell you that you can score impressive, wallet-friendly gifts for everyone on your list — all without leaving the house.

What’s great about the products below is that they seem way more expensive than they actually are. From an ultra-convenient electric wine bottle opener to a thick, cozy sherpa throw blanket, the items you’ll find here all have the potential to make anyone’s day feel more elevated. There are even gift ideas geared toward specific hobbies, such as cooking, camping, and gardening. So go ahead and peruse these luxurious items on Amazon that your loved ones will adore. (You can thank me later.)

01 This Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set For At-Home Facial Massages Sdara Skincare Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your friend or family member the gift of a relaxing facial massage they can do all on their own. This jade roller and gua sha stone both create a cooling sensation on the face while helping to stimulate circulation and lymphatic drainage— just apply with gentle pressure along the cheekbones, forehead, and chin. The compact set can be stored in the refrigerator or in a purse for pick-me-ups throughout the day.

02 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker For Caffeine Enthusiasts Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the iced coffee lover in your life, here’s a glass pitcher that whips up 4 cups of cold brew using their favorite coffee grounds. Also ideal for infusing iced tea, the carafe brews your drink in 12 to 24 hours. The top of the unit has a silicone seal and a tight-fitting lid, ensuring no air gets in. Use the easy-to-read measurements on the side to make the perfect amount of coffee every single time. Available sizes: 20 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces

03 The Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set That Feels Totally Luxe Willow & Everett Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon This set of electric salt and pepper grinders instantly gives any kitchen a more sophisticated vibe. Each one has fine, medium, and coarse grit sizes to alternate between. All you have to do is tilt the handheld grinder to activate it — no twisting required. A stainless steel band around each grinder gives it a sleek, contemporary look.

04 A Stainless Steel Wine Bottle & Tumbler Set That Keeps Your Vino Chilled FineDine Wine Chiller Set (3-Piece Set) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you’re entertaining at home or heading out on a picnic, this stainless steel wine bottle and tumbler set keeps your beverage perfectly chilled. The double-insulated stainless steel is shatterproof, and the tight-sealing lids prevent any spillage. This is the perfect gift for the white wine or rosé connoisseur in your life.

05 This Collagen-Stimulating Facial Roller For The Skin-Care Fan Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Know someone who dedicates serious time to their skin-care routine? They’ll love this exfoliating facial roller. Designed with rows of micro-needles, the roller gently removes dead skin cells from the nose, cheeks, and forehead, while stimulating the production of collagen. The result? A complexion that glows. One reviewer raved: “I bought one for my mom as a gift and one for myself! I love it and love the way my skin looks after using it!”

06 The Weighted Neck Pillow That Heats Up In The Microwave TheraPAQ Neck Heating Pad Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whose shoulders couldn’t use a little TLC? This weighted neck pillow is filled with natural clay micro-beads that absorb heat — place the pillow in the microwave for 90 seconds to warm them up. Covered in soft fleece, the pad can be draped around your shoulders where it provides gentle, warm pressure. You can place it in the freezer to provide cold therapy, too.

07 A Bamboo Bath Mat With A Spa-Like Feel Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give any bathroom the feel of a luxurious spa with this bath and shower mat made of lightweight bamboo wood. The slightly elevated slats allow water to quickly evaporate, while the rubber gaskets on the bottom prevent the mat from slipping around on the floor. Since it’s water-resistant, the mat can also be used outdoors in front of a jacuzzi or pool.

08 These Shower Steamers That Come In 6 Enticing Scents Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This set of essential oil shower steamers includes six heavenly scents, including grapefruit, eucalyptus, and coconut. Place one at the base of the shower and allow the hot water to release the fragrant, aromatherapeutic steam. “I initially gave these as a gift, and the recipient raved about them so much that I bought a box for myself,” wrote one reviewer. Available multipacks: 4

09 The Water Flosser That Deeply Cleans Your Teeth Aquasonic Aqua Flosser Amazon $40 See On Amazon The gift of dental health? Priceless. This water flosser makes it so easy to remove plaque and food buildup from those pearly whites, all without the hassle of traditional floss. There are three specialized treatment modes, so you can customize the pressure of the stream of water. You also get four interchangeable tips, which can be stored in the included travel bag. Available colors: Black, White

10 A Lazy Susan Made Of Elegant White Marble Greenco Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $27 See On Amazon Perfect for serving appetizers, charcuterie, and desserts, this white marble turntable is a fantastic gift for those who love to entertain. It has elegant striations that add a touch of sophistication to any kitchen or dining room. The 12-inch lazy Susan also has protective foot pads that keep it from marking up your table.

11 This All-In-One Cocktail Shaker Set With A Sleek Wooden Stand Modern Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set (10-Piece Set) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Complete with a shaker, jigger, stirring spoon, strainer, and more, this 10-piece cocktail kit includes everything you need to whip up professional-level drinks at home. There’s even a set of cocktail recipe cards to give you some inspiration if you’re stumped. All the pieces fit neatly in the sleek wooden stand when not in use.

12 A Marble Mortar & Pestle Set With Ultra-High Ratings Laevo Mortar and Pestle Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon With an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, this marble mortar and pestle set gets high marks for its elegant appearance and stable design. A true heirloom piece, the high-quality grinding bowl is perfect for crushing spices, herbs, avocados for guacamole, and more. Use it to make a range of delicious dips, seasonings, and dressings. Available colors: 4

13 The Handheld Milk Frother For At-Home Lattes Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whipping up cafe-quality drinks has never been easier — this handheld milk frother gets the job done... and fast. Creating clouds of fluffy milk foam in as little as 15 seconds, the frother allows you to make lattes, cappuccinos, and protein shakes from the comfort of your home. You can even use it as a whisk for your eggs. Available colors: 8

14 This Glass Teapot With A Built-In Infuser VAHDAM Glass Teapot with Infuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Got a friend who prefers tea to coffee? Well, you can treat them to a piping pot of their favorite blend. Designed with a built-in infuser, this elegant glass teapot is so simple to use. Just add tea leaves to the center chamber, fill with hot water, and wait for it to steep. The transparent design makes it easy to see how far along you are in the brewing process.

15 An Electric Makeup Brush Cleaning Tool That Works So Fast Luxe Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon A great addition to any makeup lover’s setup, this electric brush cleaner uses a spinning mechanism to wash and dry a wide range of cosmetic brushes. The genius tool includes a brush spinner, cleaning bowl, and USB charging dock designed with slots to hold your brushes in between use. Makeup brushes become so much cleaner in just a matter of seconds — it’s like magic.

16 The Glycolic Acid Face Wash That Gently Exfoliates The Skin QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Face Wash Amazon $19 See On Amazon This gel cleanser’s rock star ingredient? Glycolic acid, a chemical exfoliant that gently removes dead skin cells to reveal a smooth, glowing complexion underneath. Blended with moisturizing coconut milk, honey, and vitamin E, the nutrient-rich formula leaves skin feeling refreshed and supple. Gift it to anyone who loves skin care to show them that you care.

17 A Wine Bottle Attachment That Aerates While You Pour TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This simple bottle attachment can transform a good glass of wine into a great glass of wine. It infuses your vino with the optimal amount of oxygen, resulting in a glass that lets the full aroma and flavor shine. Not to mention, the curved design of the aerator makes it easy to get the perfect pour. You get two in a pack, so you can gift one to a friend — and save the other for yourself. Available colors: 3

18 These Brightening Under-Eye Masks Infused With Real Gold DERMORA Under Eye Mask (20-Pair Set) Amazon $19 See On Amazon The perfect stocking stuffer, these under-eye masks allow anyone to take a moment out of their day for soothing relaxation. Infused with real 24-karat gold, the masks deliver a skin-brightening boost to the delicate area beneath your eyes. You get 20 pairs in a pack, which means you can gift as many as you like and keep the rest on hand for yourself.

19 A Light-Up Mirror With Magnifying Side Panels Beautyworks Vanity Mirror Amazon $30 See On Amazon Any vanity setup would benefit from this fold-out mirror — it has an LED light border that illuminates your face while you apply your makeup. There are also two side panels, one of which features two levels of magnification, so you can easily apply false lashes or pluck eyebrow hairs with precision. The lights can be powered via USB or batteries, so you can use the mirror at home or on the go. Available colors: 8

20 The Expandable Bamboo Tray For An Even More Relaxing Bath Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $37 See On Amazon Made of lightweight bamboo, this expandable tray extends across your bathtub, providing the perfect platform for a tablet, wine glass, candle, and more. Stretching from 29.5 inches to 43 inches, the tray is designed to be compatible with most bathtubs, which is one of the reasons why it’s a great gift. Choose from natural, black, brown, and white finishes. Available colors: 4

21 This Cozy Sherpa Blanket That Comes In So Many Colors GREEN ORANGE Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Available in every color of the rainbow — as well as an array of warm neutral shades — this cozy sherpa blanket is welcome in nearly any home. Made of thick, ultra-soft fleece, the fuzzy throw adds a luxurious touch to a sofa, armchair, or bed. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so keeping it clean is a breeze. Available sizes: 4

Available colors and styles: 44

22 A Clip-On Ring Light For Selfies & Video Calls GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon You never quite know when you’ll want to take a selfie or hop on a video call — which is why this clip-on ring light is such a genius idea. With three color modes to pick from, the LED light can be clipped directly onto your smartphone or laptop to illuminate your surroundings. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to two hours, which is perfect for long Zoom meetings.

23 This Extra-Thick Yoga Mat For At-Home Workouts Maximo Fitness Yoga Mat Amazon $32 See On Amazon Made of water-resistant foam, this yoga mat is extra thick and easier on your knees than other yoga mats. You can set it up at home to create a designated workout space in your living room, or use the carrying strap to transport it to your gym. “The perfect protection between your bones and the floor. Mine has been a life saver!” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 5

24 The VR Headset That Pairs With Your Smartphone BNEXT VR Headset Amazon $32 See On Amazon For the tech-savvy gamer in your life, here’s a VR headset that’s compatible with both iPhone and Android smartphones ranging from 4 inches to 6.3 inches. The headpiece also comes with a controller, which allows you to play a variety of VR-supported mobile games. Suitable for both kids and adults, this is a creative gift idea that provides hours of entertainment.

25 Some LED Lights That Enhance Any Home Entertainment Setup Power Practical LED TV Backlight Amazon $22 See On Amazon Adhering to the back of your television, this LED light strip illuminates your screen, resulting in a more vibrant picture. There are 15 color modes and 10 levels of brightness to toggle between — use the included remote to adjust the lights to your liking. Whoever you gift them to can also use them to add visibility to their computer, stereo, and more. Available colors: Small — XX-Large

26 A Teeth Whitening Kit That Works In Just 1 Week Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit (7-Piece Set) Amazon $29 See On Amazon From Santa Barbara-based brand Cali White comes a teeth whitening set that can significantly brighten your smile in just one week. The kit includes everything you need to get started, including enamel-safe carbamide peroxide gel, dental trays, and a whitening light. Use this for 10 to 30 minutes a day for optimal results.

27 The Soothing Massage Roller You Can Chill In The Freezer Gaiam Cold Massage Roller Amazon $20 See On Amazon Allow this massage roller to cool in the freezer, then let the ball to glide against your skin for a blast of cold therapy. The roller can help reduce inflammation and ease muscle tension, so it’s a great gift for athletes or anyone with an active lifestyle. It holds its temperature for up to 20 minutes — giving you plenty of time to pamper those sore muscles.

28 This Stainless Steel Eyelash Curler That Comes In Luxe Finishes Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $7 See On Amazon With durable stainless steel hinges and elongated silicone pads, this eyelash curler allows you to create the perfect base for voluminous mascara looks. Since the tool comes in a luxurious satin pouch, it makes for a lovely little gift that your loved one will use on the regular. Choose from rose gold, matte black, and rainbow-hued options. Available colors: Rose Gold, Black, Prism

29 These Floating Wall Shelves With Lots Of Space For Small Treasures Greenco Intersecting Floating Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Thanks to their unique, interlocking design, these floating shelves create multiple surfaces for you to display your vases, candles, and houseplants. They’re easy to assemble and install, with all of the necessary hardware included in the two-pack. Choose from four finishes — espresso, gray, natural, and walnut. Available colors: 4

30 A Pasta Maker For The Aspiring At-Home Chef Nuvantee Pasta Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pasta maker is the gift that keeps on giving — expect lots of homemade noodles from your loved one in return. Made from sturdy alloy steel, the manually powered machine is built to last. There are seven different thickness options, so you can make anything from spaghetti to fettuccine.

31 This Wallet-Friendly Bidet That’s Easy To Install Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bidets don’t have to be expensive or time-consuming to install — this wallet-friendly one can be added to most standard toilets in seconds. Designed with easily adjustable dials that control the water pressure and stream angle, this model is a great gift for anyone who’d appreciate a bathroom that feels like a five-star European hotel.

32 Some Motion Sensor Light Strips That Can Go Anywhere In Your Home Brilliant Evolution Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These LED light strips can be placed just about anywhere in the home, such as along your staircase, in the hallway, or under your kitchen cabinets. They sense motion from up to 10 feet away, illuminating the space around you before automatically shutting off. Simple and practical, the lights make a fantastic gift for just about anyone.

33 A Portable Charger That’s A Total Lifesaver INIU Portable Charger Amazon $18 See On Amazon We rely on our smartphones for connecting with loved ones, car navigation, photo-taking, and so much more — so it can be a real inconvenience when the battery dies. This portable power bank allows you to charge your device no matter where you are. Slim and lightweight, the external battery is easy to carry with you and charges quickly — there’s even a built-in flashlight to guide your way in the dark. Available colors: 5

34 This Slim Leather Wallet With A Built-In Money Clip TRAVANDO Money Clip Wallet Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of smooth leather, this slim, streamlined wallet has nine different slots for storing credit cards and business cards, but takes up minimal space in your pocket. A built-in metal money clip holds several bills, making them easily accessible at any time. “Gave as a gift to my fiancé & he absolutely loves it. It’s very spacious!!” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 7

35 The Silicone Scalp Massager That Feels Oh-So Good On Your Head Flathead Products Scalp Massager Amazon $7 See On Amazon Anyone who hasn’t tried a scalp massager is missing out — the flexible bristles feel amazing. Equipped with two interchangeable heads, the handheld tool gently removes dead skin and product buildup while improving circulation. It’s also safe to bring in the shower — the ergonomic strap ensures it won’t slip off your hand.

36 A Portable Hammock For Camping Adventures Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the avid adventurer, this hard-wearing nylon hammock makes camping trips even better. It comes in single and double sizes, perfect for using solo or sharing with a buddy. Equipped with two 9-foot straps and two carabiners, the hammock is easy to set up wherever you go — and it rolls up compactly inside the attached storage bag. Available sizes: Medium, Large

Available colors: 15

37 This Variety Pack Of Herb Seeds For The Gardener Or Cook In Your Life Open Seed Vault Herb Garden Variety Seeds Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your friend or family member has a green thumb — or is looking to obtain one — they’ll love this variety pack of 12 different herbs. Complete with peat pellets to help you get started right away, the kit provides step-by-step instructions on how to help your garden flourish. Kitchen staples such as sage, oregano, parsley, and thyme are all included.

38 The Rechargeable & Portable Blender For Smoothies On The Go PopBabies Portable Smoothie Blender Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you’re at the gym, beach, or campground, this portable blender makes it possible to whip up a delicious smoothie — perfect for those who are always on the go. The rechargeable unit holds up to 14 ounces of liquid — simply use the included funnel and ice cube tray to add your ingredients, press the button to blend, and shake to combine. Available colors: 6

39 A Breakfast Sandwich Griddle That’s So Easy To Use Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sandwich maker from Hamilton Beach allows you to serve up a delicious breakfast in just minutes. Designed with multiple levels for an egg, protein, cheese, and English muffin, the machine makes cooking your sandwich — and cleaning up after — so easy. Your loved one can even customize their sandwich with their favorite ingredients — the possibilities are endless. Available colors: 5

40 These Bluetooth Trackers For Your Keys, Wallet, & Bag Nutale Bluetooth Tracker (4-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Know someone who is constantly misplacing their keys, wallet, or other small items? These Bluetooth trackers can really be a lifesaver. Simply place the tracker onto one of the included key rings, or slip it straight into the folds of your wallet or bag. Each one pairs with your phone via the accompanying app, so you can discover the location of your lost item at any time.

41 A Set Of Storage Pods That Keep Your Herbs Fresh Prepara Herb Savor Pods (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fresh herbs can elevate any basic dish, but it’s annoying when they expire before you have the chance to use them. That’s why passionate home chefs will appreciate these storage pods that keep your rosemary, parsley, and thyme fresher for longer. Just add water to the reservoir on the side of the pod, and place it in your fridge until you’re ready to use your ingredients.

42 This Compact Slow Cooker That’s Great For Small Spaces KOOC Small Slow Cooker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Holding up to 2 quarts of food, this compact slow cooker is great for those who are tight on kitchen space. The cooker can be used to make stews, soups, and sauces — and the removable ceramic pot is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. You also get a set of disposable slow cooker liners for those days when you don’t feel like cleaning at all. Available colors: 3

43 A Vintage-Looking Water Carafe & Glass Set Yungala Water Carafe Amazon $35 See On Amazon Featuring a vintage-inspired, embossed design along the sides, this carafe and glass set is truly a one-of-a-kind present. Perfect for holding juice, water, or even mouthwash, the carafe adds an elegant touch to any space. The glass rests over the top of the carafe when not in use, also serving as a lid for the gorgeous vessel.

44 The Whisper-Quiet Essential Oil Diffuser That Creates A Calming Atmosphere ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Here’s an easy way to add a calming vibe to any space — this essential oil diffuser. Designed with a whisper-quiet motor, the diffuser releases a light, fragrant mist into your home. A built-in LED light switches between seven different colors, creating a relaxing glow that further calms the mind. Pair this with a set of essential oils for the ultimate self-care gift.

45 An Electric Wine Opener That’s So Easy To Use COKUNST Electric Wine Opener Amazon $12 See On Amazon Save your loved one the hassle of twisting a manual corkscrew — this electric wine opener removes a cork in just seconds. The streamlined wine opener has just two buttons for extracting and releasing the cork, working on up to 100 wine bottles before needing a battery replacement.

46 These Luxuriously Soft Satin Pillowcases That Come In A Wide Array Of Colors & Patterns MR&HM Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Gentler on your hair and skin than cotton, these satin pillowcases create a luxuriously soft sleep experience. They’re available in a range of vibrant hues and floral patterns, suiting a wide variety of tastes. Not to mention, the cases are machine-washable, so upkeep is easy-peasy. Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King, Body

Available colors and patterns: 31

47 This Electric Coffee Warmer With A Cosmic Pattern BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Know someone who loves coffee and constellations? This electric mug warmer is the perfect gift for them. Featuring an astronomy-inspired pattern on the surface, the heated pad keeps your cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa at the perfect temperature in between sips. The USB-powered device automatically turns on once you’ve placeed your mug on the heating plate. Available colors and patterns: 9

48 A Flameless Lighter With A Long, Flexible Neck MEIRUBY Electric Candle Lighter Amazon $14 See On Amazon This ingenious little gadget makes a surprisingly thoughtful gift to anyone. Designed with a long, flexible neck, the USB-rechargeable lighter uses plasma technology to spark a flame for your candles, campfires, and fireworks. It’s both windproof and splash-proof, so you can use it outside without any issue. Plus, since it’s rechargeable, you’ll never have to refill it with lighter fluid. Available colors: 7

49 The Touchless Soap Dispenser With A Sleek, Modern Appearance Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a sleek, chrome-finished spout and a transparent body, this touchless soap dispenser is a clever home upgrade that doesn’t break the bank. It automatically senses the presence of your hand, depositing the perfect dollop into your palm every time. Keep it on your countertop near the sink, or mount it on the wall in your bathroom or kitchen. Available colors: 6

50 A Soft Bed Sheet Set Infused With Aloe Vera Sleep Restoration Aloe Vera-Treated Bed Sheets (4-Piece Set) Amazon $18 See On Amazon For an incredibly wallet-friendly price, you can get this set of silky soft bed sheets for anyone in your family — even yourself. The smooth microfiber material is treated with 100% all-natural aloe vera, which gives them a skin-calming, moisturizing effect. “I seriously haven't been able to shut up about these sheets. They are AMAZING!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Twin, Full, King, California King

Available colors: 4

51 This Cult-Favorite Hot Brush That Dries & Styles Your Hair In One Easy Step REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer Brush Amazon $36 See On Amazon Perfect for those with busy morning routines, this rounded hot brush has a built-in hair dryer that makes styling a cinch. The brush features a blend of nylon pin and tufted bristles, which gently separate your strands as the hot air dries them. Use it to create sleek, smooth hairstyles with lots of body — all in one easy step.

52 The Projection Lamp That Creates Dramatic Sunsets On Your Wall Streamlet Sunset Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon With 16 color modes, this projection lamp creates a dramatic, gorgeous sunset effect on your wall. It comes with a handheld remote that allows you to adjust the brightness and hue, so you can set the mood for any occasion — even if it’s simply a casual night in. It can also flip 180 degrees, giving you control over the light’s angle.

53 A Knit Beanie With Built-In Bluetooth Headphones Rotibox Bluetooth Beanie Headphones Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s no reason you can’t stay cozy while jamming to your favorite tunes — this knit beanie makes it ridiculously easy. Featuring built-in Bluetooth headphones and volume buttons on the side, the beanie pairs with your smartphone to deliver high-quality sound anywhere. Plus, there are plenty of designs to choose from — something for everyone. Available colors and patterns: 40

54 This LED Reading Light That Hangs Around Your Neck Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Gift the bookworm — and night owl — in your life with this reading light that hangs around the neck. With three color temperature modes and three brightness levels, the light allows you to squeeze in a couple more pages without disturbing those sleeping next to you. The portable unit lasts up to 80 hours on a single charge. Available colors: 8

55 A Vacuum-Sealing Machine That Keeps Food Fresh For Longer Bonsenkitchen Food Sealer Amazon $31 See On Amazon Especially useful in multi-person households, this food sealer allows you to tightly package your ingredients and meals so they stay fresh for longer. Preserving your food in vacuum-tight plastic, the machine virtually doubles the fridge life of your raw seafood, meat, and produce. You can even use it to seal dry goods, like potato chips and cereal, or to create your favorite sous vide recipes. Available colors: Silver, White

56 This Smart Notebook You Can Reuse Again & Again Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for students and writers alike, this smart notebook offers unlimited space to jot down thoughts and observations — even though it only has 36 pages. You see, the notebook pairs with the Rocketbook app to transfer your handwritten notes to Google Drive, iCloud, and Dropbox, so you can access them later. When you’re ready to start from scratch, simply wipe the pages clean and continue writing with the included Pilot Frixion pen. Available colors: 18

57 Some Smart Outlets That Let You Program Lights & Appliances Kasa Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Compatible with your Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant-enabled devices, these smart plugs allow you to add voice activation capabilities to your lights, fans, and more. Simply use the Kasa app to create timers, schedules, and presets for the appliances in your home. Anyone will appreciate their high-tech feel — and they ring up at a wallet-friendly price.

58 This Wireless Charging Station That Powers Up Multiple Devices At Once WAITIEE Wireless Charging Station Amazon $35 See On Amazon For the gadget enthusiast who always has a smart device nearby, this wireless charging station makes life so much easier. There are three ports that can power up your smartphone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds at once — the space-saving design barely takes up any room on your counter. Plus, the sleek design looks so much more streamlined than a mess of cables. Available colors: 5

59 An Ultrasonic Cleaner For Jewelry, Eyeglasses & Watches Kunphy Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $28 See On Amazon Most of us forget to deep clean our jewelry, eyeglasses, and waterproof watches, but this ultrasonic cleaner makes the process so simple. Fill the stainless steel chamber with tap water and press the button on the front of the unit — in just a few minutes, your items will be fully clear of dirt and grime.

60 The Battery-Operated Facial Hair Remover That’s Gentle & Painless Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $19 See On Amazon Gentle enough for daily use, this hair remover gently plucks the delicate areas on your chin, cheeks, and upper lip. The battery-powered unit is plated in 18-karat rose gold, giving it a lustrous finish. Compact and portable, the hair remover is totally discreet — so you can use it virtually anywhere. Available colors: 6

61 These Foam Slides That Feel Like Walking On Clouds BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made of lightweight EVA foam, these slide-on slippers gradually mold to your feet for optimal comfort and support. Offering plenty of shock absorption, they come in both neutral shades and vibrant colors — something for every taste. “They are SO comfortable. They feel like clouds on my feet,” raved one reviewer. Available colors: 14

62 A Gel Eye Mask That Provides Cooling Relief NEWGO Cold Eye Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon A welcome addition to anyone’s self-care routine, this gel eye mask acts as a cold compress, providing relief from fatigue, headaches, and puffy eyes. Just place the mask inside the freezer for two hours to chill, then stretch the band around your head and relax. Alternately, you can put this mask inside the microwave for soothing warm therapy. Available colors: 8

63 Some Elegant Spiral Earrings Made From Sterling Silver Kakikaki Sterling Silver Spiral Threader Earrings Amazon $19 See On Amazon Jewelry will always be a home run gift, especially when it’s as beautiful as this pair of dainty spiral earrings. Made of 925 sterling silver with rhodium plating, the earrings are safe for sensitive ears. Their unique twisted shape adds an elegant touch to any outfit, whether it’s a blouse and jeans or a formal gown.

64 The Whimsical Eyeglass Holder That Comes In Fun Animal Designs VIPbuy Wood Carving Eyeglasses Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Know someone who loves giraffes? Or flamingos? Or dogs? This wood-carved eyeglasses holder makes for a whimsical gift that they definitely don’t have already. Available in 11 different animal designs, the 4.7-inch-tall eyeglass rack has a sturdy base that allows it to sit securely on your desk or bedside table. Available styles: 11

65 This Rechargeable Hand Warmer That’s So Much Better Than A Disposable One OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re on the ski slopes or at a football game, a hand warmer can seriously come in handy (no pun intended). But unlike disposable ones that only work for a few hours, this rechargeable hand warmer will last you for many years to come. It provides up to 15 hours of heat on a single charge, with three different warmth levels to pick from. Available colors: 5

66 A Hanging Jewelry Stand With Space For Everything Emfogo Jewelry Organizer Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon We all have someone in our lives who loves to accessorize — this tiered organizer stand provides tons of hanging storage for their earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more. A rustic wooden base offers even more space for rings and studs. Plus, the metal poles are extendable, making it easy to adjust depending on the length of the jewelry pieces. Available colors: 6

67 The Exfoliating Shower Towel That Reviewers Say Works Like “Magic” GOSHI Exfoliating Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from a unique blend of lathering and exfoliating threads, this Japanese shower towel cleanses your body while gently removing any dead skin. It creates a next-level lather and the extra-long design allows you to scrub all those hard-to-reach spots on your back. “I'm not sure what magic is used when creating these, but how much this softens up when wet is insane,” wrote one reviewer.

68 This Personal Facial Steamer & Set Of Extraction Tools Colorfarm Facial Steamer Amazon $29 See On Amazon This personal facial steamer comes complete with a towel headband and set of four stainless steel extraction tools, making it an excellent value for the price. The steam released from the handheld device moistens the skin and opens up your pores, so it’s easier to safely remove blackheads or apply a facial mask. Give this to someone who wants to up their at-home facial game. Available colors: 7

69 A Wireless Doorbell With 50 Chime Sounds SECRUI Wireless Doorbell Amazon $21 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter if your loved one lives in a large house or a studio apartment — this wireless doorbell can be set up in just minutes. With a range extending up to 1,000 feet, the doorbell features 50 chime sounds. The adapter plugs into any wall outlet, while the transmitter is easily mounted right outside your door — no wiring or professional installation required. Available colors: Black, White

70 The Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar For On-The-Go Meals THERMOS Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perfect for everything from camping trips to lengthy work days, this vacuum-insulated food Thermos keeps its contents hot for up to nine hours and cold for up to 14 hours. The stainless steel vessel holds 16 ounces of soup, spaghetti, or any other meal — you also get a foldable spoon for eating on-the-go. Available colors: 4

71 This Magnetic Car Mount That Clips Onto Your Air Vent VICSEED Magnetic Car Phone Mount Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tasks such as taking calls or navigating while driving are so much easier when our smartphones are propped up on a mount. This magnetic mount is oh-so easy to use — just attach the clips to your car’s air vent, adhere the magnetic circle to the back of your phone, and voilà — the powerful magnet will keep your phone securely in place while you drive. Available colors: Black, Rose Gold

72 A UV Nail Lamp For DIY Gel Manicures SUNUV UV LED Nail Lamp Amazon $28 See On Amazon Painting your nails with traditional polish is fine, but what about those who love gel polish? This LED nail lamp uses UV light to cure your gels in just one minute. Plus, the unit is portable, so you can bring it anywhere. Give it to the manicure enthusiast in your life — they’ll appreciate not having to go to the salon every time they want to update their polish. Available colors: 3

73 The Heating Pad That Soothes Your Aching Muscles Pure Enrichment Heating Pad Amazon $35 See On Amazon Using this heating pad is like wrapping your shoulders, back, or legs in a warm hug. With six temperature settings to switch between, the soft micro-plush pad heats up in seconds — providing soothing therapy anywhere you need. It measures 12 inches by 24 inches, so it’s large enough to drape over your body with ease. Available colors: Blue, Gray, Green

74 This Weighted Blanket That Provides A Soothing Sensation Joyching Weighted Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon This weighted blanket is filled with solid beads, creating gentle pressure that helps promote feelings of calmness and relaxation. The cover is made from soft microfiber and the quilted design helps evenly distribute pressure. There are plenty of color and weight options to pick from — choose one that’s approximately 7% to 12% of your body weight. Available colors and styles: 30