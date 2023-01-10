IHOP is bringing back a special breakfast that might be the most fun item to order on the menu. Yep, the Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo is back, and you’ll want to make plans for a trip to the pancake house so you can rhyme the order aloud IRL. The pancake, egg, and bacon combo is returning to celebrate IHOP’s 65th anniversary. Here’s everything to know about the best-named breakfast special that comes back to the chain every few years.

If it seems like it’s been a while since you’ve heard about the fan-favorite combo, that’s because the Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo was last seen on the menu in 2020, according to IHOP. The wildly-named menu item, known as Rooty Tooty for short, first appeared on the menu in the 1980s, so it’s safe to say it also comes with a side of nostalgia.

According to an IHOP press release from 2010, the Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity came on to the scene in a 1980s TV commercial. In the ad, people ordered the Rooty Tooty while wearing a glasses and nose disguise, so they wouldn’t have to live through the embarrassment of saying the name. A marketing exec at the time named Andy Patise is thought to be the person behind the catchy name.

Breakfast stans who haven’t had a chance to try the fan-fave meal might not know exactly what’s in it by the name alone. Yes, there’s a fruit component, but what makes it so Rooty Tooty?

Courtesy of IHOP

What’s In The Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo?

Driving home the fruity aspect of it all, the combo comes with two pancakes topped with your choice of a sweet, syrupy fruit topping. You can choose from the classic Glazed Strawberries, which is what the OG combo came with. Or, you can spice it up from one of three new options: Blueberry Topping, Seasonal Mixed Berry Topping, or Cinnamon Apple. It’s not a complete combo without two eggs, and your choice of two bacon slices or two sausage links.

Basically, it’s a big ol’ breakfast that sounds just right for the morning after a night when you maybe had one too many. TL;DR: this could be perfect hangover food. It’s also a great option when you can’t decide between sweet or savory — get it all.

Courtesy of IHOP

How Long Is It Available For?

The Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo is available from Jan. 9 to Feb. 19 at participating locations nationwide. The combo costs $6 or $7 in some locations, per the press release. You can only get it while dining in, because what’s the fun of getting a Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity if you can’t order it in person?

Pancake loyalists will also have the opportunity to earn triple the PanCoins through IHOP’s reward program from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, when you order the Rooty Tooty combo. Now that the Rooty Tooty is back (for now), here’s hoping IHOP will resurrect The Pancizza and Pancake Sliders next.