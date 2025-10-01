Splitting rent with a roommate sounds simple—until someone ends up paying the same amount for a smaller room and is forced to share a bathroom. Or if one person is a grad student and the other is making tech money. Suddenly, an “even split” doesn’t seem so fair.

To help you avoid awkward convos and simmering roommate resentment we asked Gen Z money expert Taylor Price, founder of financial coaching company Priceless Tay, and Melissa Jean-Baptiste, co-founder of financial literacy blog Millennial in Debt, to break down the three most common approaches to splitting rent: evenly, based on room size and perks, or based on income.

Whether you’re moving in with your BFF or a SpareRoom.com rando, here’s how to figure out what’s fair—and get it in writing. Trust: Ironing out these details upfront will save you a lot of stress, confusion, and potential drama later.

When A 50/50 Split Makes Sense

A common mistake is defaulting to a 50/50 split, Jean-Baptiste says. But experts say that only works if everything else is equal, too. A 50/50 split works best when both roommates have similar-sized rooms, equal access to shared spaces, and comparable amenities, notes Price.

“If you’re basically living mirror lives in the apartment, a 50/50 split keeps things simple and drama-free,” says Jean-Baptiste.

Whatever you do, don’t skip those crucial early convos.

Price emphasizes the importance of having a respectful conversation before moving in, framing it as a shared goal of making the living arrangement financially sustainable for both people. Failing to have transparent discussions about income, budget, room sizes, and expectations can lead to resentment and conflict down the line, experts say.

“Conflict arises because many people believe that everything will just work out,” Price says. (Spoiler: It won’t.)

If you're unsure how to broach the topic without making it weird, Jean-Baptiste suggests keeping it honest, collaborative, and non-confrontational. Something like: “Hey, I know we haven’t figured out how to split rent yet, and I want to make sure we land on something that feels fair for both of us. Would you be open to talking through what works best based on our budgets?”

She adds that an online rent affordability calculator from a reputable site can help renters figure out how much rent they can afford and make the conversation more objective.

When One Room Has The Ensuite (And The Other Doesn’t)

When the living situation isn’t equal, splitting rent based on room size and amenities makes more sense. Price suggests calculating how much private space each roommate has and dividing the rent accordingly. For example, a $2,000 rent might break down $1,300 for the larger room and private bathroom and $700 for the smaller bedroom.

Experts agree that it’s also essential to factor in all variables of the living situation. Consider factors such as an ensuite bathroom, closet space, parking spots, how often guests visit, and whether one bedroom is quieter or sunnier. Jean-Baptiste suggests tools like online calculators to help break it down based on room size and features.

When One Roomie Makes Way More

Divvying up rent based on income can be a thoughtful solution, Price says, especially when one roommate earns significantly more than the other, like a full-time employee living with a student.

“It’s the decent, compassionate, and practical approach,” says Jean-Baptiste. But it only works with honesty and trust. “This setup requires a mature and straightforward conversation where both people have to genuinely want to live in the same space but acknowledge that one person would be financially stretched too thin by an even split.”

That said, this type of arrangement works best if you’re living with a close friend or someone you’ve known for a long time versus a stranger. So don’t feel like you have to get into the nitty-gritty of your finances with someone you barely know and risk being taken advantage of. In this scenario, Price says the best approach is to split rent based on room size and amenities.

Get It All In Writing

Yes, even if you’re living with your bestie. Yes, even if you are both super chill. No, vibes do not count as a contract.

“Verbal agreements are cute…until they’re not,” says Jean-Baptiste.

In addition to your official lease, draw up a written agreement outlining how rent will be split, who pays which utility bills, and when everything is due.

Even if it feels awkward or overly formal, documenting how you’ll split the rent and other shared expenses is essential and helps prevent misunderstanding or arguments later on, Price adds.

A shared Google Doc is a favorite among money experts for its simplicity, flexibility, and ability to keep everyone on the same page. “I am a Google Doc girlie through and through,” Jean-Baptiste says. “It allows it to be formalized without feeling formal and can be edited as needed while also keeping track of all of the updates with time stamps.”

Jean-Baptiste recommends including the following in your roommate agreement:

Total rent

Each person’s monthly share

Due dates

Who’s sending the payment to the landlord

How you’ll split extras (utilities, wifi, groceries and other household items)

Don’t forget the final step: actually signing the agreement. “Everyone should sign it digitally,” says Jean-Baptiste. “That way, if anything goes sideways, there’s a paper trail.”

Bottom Line: Clarity Is Everything

“Don’t try to get fancy,” says Jean-Baptiste. “Keep it simple but specific.”

Whether you're moving in with your best friend or a total stranger, setting clear expectations from the jump will help keep the peace and make you both feel more like, well, home.