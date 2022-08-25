Halloween is creeping up on us sooner than you’d think. Pretty soon, you’ll be tasked with picking out a costume and making Oct. 31 plans with your best ghoulfriends. Speaking of your boos, you may want to know how to make scary ghost doughnuts from TikTok so you have the perfect treat to bring to every party. These homemade ghost doughnuts are just as easy to make as they are adorable. All you need are three simple ingredients.

Foodies will have likely seen Zachariah Porter (@zzzachariah) show up on their FYP before. The hilarious TikToker, with nearly 3 million followers, is known for trying — and sometimes, failing — to test out fun kitchen gadgets and trending recipes. The latest recipe Porter has tasked himself with trying are these scary ghost doughnuts. According to Porter, all you need is:

Canned biscuits

Powdered sugar

Oil

You may even have all you need already in your home right now. If so, it’s time to get to the kitchen and try making yourself some scary ghost doughnuts for yourself. After all, these tasty treats are the best way to get you into the Halloween spirit, right?

How To Make Scary Ghost Doughnuts

In Porter’s caption, he shares that he got this recipe from fellow TikToker @heatherlikesfood, who basically rolls out each canned biscuit to start creating the ghost face shape. It doesn’t have to be a perfect oval. In fact, the more wavy your dough looks, the more spirit-like it’ll be. Once you’ve rolled out your dough, use something to cut out the mouth and eye holes. Porter uses a “little bottle cap” to “boop” out little holes in his dough. The leftover dough can then be used for an additional ghost doughnut, and according to Porter, you can do an additional roll of your rolling pin as well to make them a little more “spooky.”

Once you have your screaming ghosts staring at you, you’re ready to start frying. You should only fry each side in the oil for about 30 seconds each at 350 degrees. It’s OK if they bubble up a little. That just adds more character to your scary ghost doughnuts. With your fried doughnuts all laid out on a pan, this is when you get to sift some powdered sugar on top. Add as much powdered sugar as you’d like.

How To Serve Your Scary Ghost Doughnuts

Your doughnuts are perfect to serve as is with just the powdered sugar on top, but you can also get creative with fun dips and toppings. For instance, you could drizzle on some red-colored white chocolate for an even scarier and bloody good look. YouTuber Jonathan Melendez chose to serve these scary ghost doughnuts with raspberry dipping sauce on the side for the same blood-like theme. To make the raspberry dipping sauce, you just need:

2 pints raspberries

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

While fried doughnuts are great to bring with you to any party, they’re especially perfect served warm. So, for your scary movie night at home with your besties, take some time before the movie to make your very own scary ghost doughnuts. If you happen to be watching Scream, you could even add some chocolate around the edge like the hood of Ghostface’s mask. Either way, showing up with a batch of these doughnuts are sure to make you the ghostest with the mostest.