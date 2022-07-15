Dessert TikTok is hungry for the viral Deviled Strawberries recipe, and we don’t blame them. This no-bake summer treat has a fresh strawberry base and creamy frosting filling that bursts with sweetness and summery goodness in your mouth. Plus, making Deviled Strawberries can be as easy as you want it to be, with three filling variations of chocolate, buttercream, or quick food-dyed cream cheese frosting. Here’s how to make Deviled Strawberries from TikTok for a quick dessert that’ll satisfy whatever your sweet tooth is craving.

Just like for savory deviled eggs, there are also tons of different ways to customize your platter of Deviled Strawberries. It’s finally peak strawberry season, where the berries are bright, juicy, and pretty much perfect from May through the fall. The explosive flavor is so sweet and tart, and is practically begging for a creamy frosting to complement it. Whether you add color to the white frosting, sprinkles, or toppings like whipped cream or a chocolate drizzle, the result is a sweet treat that promises to look just as good as it tastes. You can dress the bright red strawberries with blue frosting for a sweet Fourth of July popper, or fold in decadent melted chocolate for a delicious date night bite.

TikToker @cookiterica says her Deviled Strawberries taste like “a frosty from Wendy’s, but inside a strawberry.” After posting the first recipe using cream cheese and chocolate, the viewers in her comments kept begging her for more ways to make them, and luckily for us, she delivered. Here’s how to make Deviled Strawberries with three different recipes.

How To Make Deviled Strawberries With Chocolate Filling

First, you’ll need fresh strawberries to stuff with one of three sweet and creamy fillings. You can never go wrong with a strawberry and chocolate combo — it’s a classic for a reason, and as one TikTok commenter put it, Deviled Strawberries are “like chocolate-covered strawberries on level 5000!” This variation of Deviled Strawberries is perfect for date night, Valentine’s day, or a girls’ night in.

Here’s what you’ll need for the chocolatey cream cheese filling:

4 oz room temperature cream cheese

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 cup chocolate of your choice, melted

Directions:

Wash and dry strawberries, then cut off the tops and slice them down the middle. Scoop out some of the insides and save for another recipe. In a large bowl, whip together the cream cheese and heavy whipping cream, gradually incorporating the powder sugar until it’s smooth. Melt the hard chocolate of your choice in the microwave, then blend into the filling. Pipe, scoop, or spread the filling into the holes of the strawberries, top with sprinkles or chocolate chips, and enjoy.

How To Make Deviled Strawberries With Buttercream Filling

Not into cream cheese frosting or prefer a pale color filling? Opt for this velvety buttercream instead. You can use this frosting on other desserts too, like cupcakes and cookies, but it’ll surely elevate your fresh-cut strawberries in a yummy dessert the next time you host a party.

Here’s what you’ll need for the buttercream filling:

Two sticks (16 tablespoons) of butter, softened

4 1/2 cups powdered sugar

5 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Wash and dry strawberries, then cut off the tops and slice them down the middle Scoop out some of the insides and save for another recipe. Whip the softened butter, then add powdered sugar gradually with heavy whipping cream and vanilla extract until smooth. Pipe, scoop, or spread the filling into the holes of the strawberries, top with sprinkles or chocolate chips, and enjoy.

How To Make Deviled Strawberries With A Colorful Filling

If you don’t have enough time before your get-together to make a filling from scratch, don’t sweat it. You can use any store-bought frosting to fill your Deviled Strawberries and it takes no time to mix in a pop of color. This way, you can color your frosting to match your party theme and top with sprinkles or chocolate chips.

Here’s what you’ll need for the easy, colored frosting:

1 can store-bought cream cheese frosting (about 16 oz)

cream cheese frosting (about 16 oz) A few drops of food dye of your choice

Directions:

Wash and dry strawberries, cut off the tops, and slice them down the middle. Scoop out some of the insides and save for another recipe. Empty cream cheese frosting in a bowl. Add three to four drops of your food dye of choice and mix until the color is even. Pipe, scoop, or spread the filling into the holes of the strawberries, top with sprinkles or chocolate chips, and enjoy!

The best thing about Deviled Strawberries is how easy it is to play with the basic recipe to make it your own — and customize it for any time of the year. Most of the comments under @cookiterica’s videos are raving over these recipes, saying that they were easy-peasy and a hit with their loved ones. Other comments recommend their own twist on the dish, like stuffing the strawberries with cheesecake and drizzling them with chocolate or even filling the strawberry with alcoholic pudding shots. One comment even suggested adding a little instant coffee or cayenne to the chocolate for an unexpected kick. Whichever TikTok variation you decide to go for, there’s one comment that sums it all up perfectly: “No bro, that’s not deviled strawberries, that’s god’s strawberries.”

Whether you’re feeling devilish or divine, pack these Deviled Strawberries to-go for a sharable summer treat that you can take to the beach, brunch, barbecue, and bonfire.