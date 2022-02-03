Let’s be real: almost everyone can get behind tacos, which is why it’s also so exciting when TikTok takes traditional tacos to the next level. If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or just a night in with your roomies, you’ll want to know how to make the crunch ring recipe on TikTok. This new viral recipe on the FYP takes tacos and makes a party version that’s easy to serve and seriously delicious.

If you’re not constantly scrolling on the foodie side of the FYP, you may be wondering what the crunch ring on TikTok is. Well, it’s also called the taco ring, and it is exactly what it sounds like. Placing some crescent roll dough in a circle, TikTokers are making taco party rings by topping off the dough with ingredients like seasoned beef, cheese, and tortilla chips. The chips are what give you the crunch part of the crunch ring, which is reminiscent of Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme (which also happens to be having a moment on TikTok). So, if you’re a fan of the crunchwrap, making a crunch ring is the only logical next step in your foodie journey.

For a basic crunch ring recipe, you can follow TikToker James Lamprey’s recipe from @officialfunfoods. In this tutorial, Lamprey demonstrates how to lay out your crescent rolls in a circle to get the perfect ring. Once that’s done, add a layer of shredded cheese followed by your ground beef and an additional layer of cheese. After folding your crescent rolls over to secure the stuffing, bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

All cooked together, your taco ring will be easy to break apart and enjoy by everyone at your party. Since the Super Bowl is coming up on Sunday, Feb. 13, making a crunch ring recipe from TikTok may be the winning decision that wins you tons of praise from your friends and family. Just like every viral TikTok recipe, you can also take the taco ring and make it your own. For instance, TikToker @d.roussakis was really inspired by Taco Bell when making their crunch ring recipe, and used broken Taco Bell taco shells for their crunch and topped off their slice with some Taco Bell hot sauce.

Crunch Ring Recipe Hacks On TikTok

Another cute idea to make your taco ring more presentable is to place some sour cream or queso in the middle for easy dipping. TikToker @snapbabei placed a cup in the middle of their dish when forming the crunch ring to make sure a hole was there after baking. They then filled the hole with a bowl of guacamole, salsa, and sour cream. You can also use a bundt pan to get the hole in the center, like TikToker @dallasmaryjane does. In this crunch ring recipe, @dallasmaryjane also uses tortillas instead of crescent rolls, which is an option as well.

For added flavor, you can add some Italian seasoning on top of your dough before baking like TikToker @deshnari2021 does. Other users have also added an egg wash on top to get that Insta-worthy glow to their crunch rings. Since this dish may be the centerpiece to your game day snacks, you want it to be as picture-perfect as possible.

Of course, if you have some vegan friends attending your get together, you’ll want to try this vegan crunch ring recipe from TikToker @jolenekohne, which uses vegan cheese and sour cream. Once you have your ring ready, put together a toppings bar with ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes, and even more shredded cheese for your friends to choose from. No matter how you prepare this dish, though, your crunch ring recipe from TikTok is sure to be something everyone will want to taco ‘bout.