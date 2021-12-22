Score A Free Frosty From Wendy’s Every Day in 2022 With This $2 Key Tag

Wendy’s is offering the best investment opportunity you’ll see all year, and no, it’s not crypto. For a limited time only, Wendy’s stans can purchase a $2 key tag that will earn you a free Jr. Frosty with every purchase for the next year — not a week, not a month, the whole year. Here’s how to get Wendy’s 2022 $2 Frosty key tag for one year of free treats.

Whether you like to dip your fries in your Frosty or enjoy it on its own, you’re not gonna want to miss this. The $2 Frosty key tag from Wendy’s, which you can buy until Jan. 31, 2022, is truly the gift that keeps on giving, because that little keychain accessory is your key (pun intended) to scoring a free Jr. Frosty with every Wendy’s order until Dec. 31, 2022. Not only that, but 85% of all the proceeds will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to assist children living in foster care. A great deal and a great cause? I’m here for it.

So, how exactly do you secure your Frosty key tag before it’s too late? Well, you have a few different options. If you’re someone who doesn’t want to open an app for every free Frosty you get in 2022, you can order your Frosty key tag on the Wendy’s website or Dave Thomas Foundation’s website, or through the Wendy’s app for pick up or delivery. You can also add a key tag to your next in-person Wendy’s order.

To find the option to buy the physical key tag on the app, tap “Order,” then choose to either pick up your order or have it delivered. Select the location you’d like to order from. (Delivery order will need to enter your address if it’s not already saved, and pick up orders will need to specify your preferred method of carryout, dine in, or drive-thru.) When you reach the Wendy’s menu, scroll down to “Give Something Back,” and select the physical key tag before you place your order.

Or, if you’re more of a keychain minimalist, you can also purchase a digital version of the Frosty key tag for the same price. The digital version can be purchased the same way through the app, and can be used in the restaurant or drive-thru by scanning your offer code. You can also apply your key tag to any mobile order placed through the app.

IMHO, buying a physical key tag is the way to go, because each physical tag comes with a key tag holder that contains an exclusive one-time offer for free fries. To redeem, just scan the code on the holder in the Wendy’s app to add it to your account, and use it with any purchase through Jan. 31.

The key tag is good all 2022 long for one free Jr. Frosty per transaction, per visit, per key tag. Keep in mind that this deal is only valid at participating Wendy’s locations, and you need to have a MyWendy’s account to purchase and redeem this year-long promo. Oh, and don’t wait until the last minute, because these bad boys are only available while supplies last.

