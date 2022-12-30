New Year’s Eve is on Dec. 31 (duh), which means you’re probably finalizing your plans for the big night in your bestie group chat as we speak. Deciding where you’re going to watch the ball drop (or Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party) is stressful enough as it is, but figuring out how you’re going to get home is a whole other beast, especially when you’re up against out-of-control surge pricing. If you don’t want to spend the night checking your ride share apps to see if the prices have gone, here’s how to get free train and bus rides on New Year’s Eve in over a dozen cities across the country, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, and more.

Finding a ride home on NYE can be a challenge, but when Ubers and Lyfts fall short, public transportation is always there to save the day. On Dec. 31, party-goers local to these 20 lucky spots can enjoy a free or discounted ride home with the help of their city’s trains, buses, shuttles, and more. Plus, AAA is offering a free tow home to residents in eight states across the country, so no matter where you’re ringing in the new year, there are plenty of options to snag a safe (and cheap) ride home through the early hours of Jan. 1, 2023.

Charlotte, North Carolina AAA’s annual Tow To Go program is back for another year, and Charlotte-based partiers will be able to grab a free ride home from the insurance company through 6 a.m. local time on Jan. 2. How it works is, if you’ve had too much to drink on NYE, you can call AAA at 855-286-9246 and the company will tow both you and your car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius, whether you’re a AAA member or not. If you live outside the radius, you probably won’t be able to take the tow all the way home, but hopefully the ride will help you cut the cost of your Uber or Lyft in half.

Chicago, Illinois Joel Villanueva/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images Thanks to the Chicago Transit Authority’s partnership with Molson Coors, Chicagoans can hitch a free ride home from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023 with the Miller Lite Free Rides program. During that time, public transit fares will be free of charge across the city.

Dallas, Texas The city of Dallas also partnered with Molson Coors on the Coors Light Free Rides program to provide free rides through Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until end of service.

Denver, Colorado Party-goers in Denver will have double the options to choose from — along with having access to AAA’s Tow To Go program, Denver-based party-goers will also be able to take advantage of the Coors Light Free Rides program from Molson Coors. Coors Light Free Rides will be available on all Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus and rail routes, as well as Access-a-Ride, FlexRide, and SkyRide services from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 through 7 a.m., Jan. 1, 2023.

Fort Wayne, Indiana If you’re partying in Fort Wayne, you can use AAA’s Tow To Go program to tow you and your car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius by calling 855-286-9246.

Los Angeles, California Denise Taylor/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images Angelenos can enjoy a free ride on the city from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023 on all Metro-operated bus and rail lines. According to the Los Angeles Metro website, “fare gates at all Metro Rail stations will be unlatched, and fare boxes and validators will not deduct fare from TAP cards and fare media.” So even if you forget about the discounted rides, you won’t end up shelling out any cash to use the Metro.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Molson Coors’ Miller Lite Free Rides will be available on the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 until end of service. Plus, several popular bus routes, including the GreenLine, BlueLine, PurpleLine, GoldLine, and Routes 14, 18, 19 and 30, will have extended service until 4 a.m., which means you’ll have even more time to score a free ride.

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota Molson Coors’ Miller Lite Free Rides will be available on all Metro Transit bus and train routes from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 through the end of service, according to the company.

Phoenix, Arizona Enjoy a free ride home on the Valley Metro courtesy of Molson Coors and the Coors Light Free Rides. Rides will be free of charge from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Reno, Nevada The Reno Transportation Commission announced on Dec. 27 that scheduled RTC transit services will be free from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

South Bend, Indiana South Bend is one of two Indiana cities where AAA’s Tow To Go service will be available on New Year’s Eve. If you and your car need to be transported to a safe location within 10 miles, you can call the company at 855-286-9246 through 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 and AAA will give you a tow, whether you’re a member or not.

Washington, D.C. Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, all Metro trips will be free after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and service will be extended until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Florida Wherever your Florida-based New Year’s Eve celebrations may take you this year, you can always get a free trip to a safe location with AAA’s Tow To Go program, though the company asks it be treated as a last resort. To be dropped off within a 10-mile radius, make sure to call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (or 855-286-9246).

Georgia Georgians can also take advantage of AAA’s Tow To Go program through 6 a.m. local time on Jan. 2, 2023 for a safe ride within a 10-mile radius. To tow you and your car, call 855-286-9246.

Iowa If you’re ringing in 2023 within 10 miles of your home in Iowa, you can call AAA’s Tow To Go line at 855-286-9246 for a free ride home.

Michigan If you’re in need a free lift outside of Jackson, Michigan partiers can call AAA’s Tow To Go program at 855-286-9246 for a free ride home, or to another safe location within 10 miles.

North Dakota Kelly Fletcher / 500px/500px/Getty Images North Dakotans will be able to take advantage of AAA’s Tow To Go program by calling 855-286-9246.

Nebraska AAA’s Tow To Go service will also be available to those celebrating NYE in Nebraska and looking for a ride home within 10 miles.

Tennessee AAA’s Tow To Go program will be available all throughout Tennessee until 6 a.m. local time on Jan. 2, 2023.

Wisconsin Celebrating NYE in the badger state? If you need a ride, you can call AAA’s Tow To Go service to bring you and your car home, as long as you’re within 10 miles of your house.

No matter what your New Year’s Eve plans look like, or where you’re celebrating, you’re gonna want to take advantage of these free transit rides while you can.