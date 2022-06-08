This Award-winning Sex Toy Company Is Trying To Change The Way We Talk About Sex Toys

People are often hesitant to discuss sex toys, but as the revolutionary sex toy company Hot Octopuss puts it, “pleasure is a fundamental right for everyone.” That’s why the brand is shouting that message from the rooftops and bringing attention to sex toys that are more diverse and inclusive. The brand’s products are for cis, trans, or non-binary, and many were also specifically designed to work for those with limited mobility. And right now, the brand is giving everyone 20% off to celebrate Pride month.

Hot Octopuss was founded in 2013 when two best friends were sick and tired of the lack of imagination when it came to sex toy designs. “We didn’t follow the rule book, in fact, we didn’t even read it,” the founders wrote. And, with that, what started as a passion project has evolved into an award-winning company that’s dedicated to breaking down stigmas and helping “people find a pleasure they never thought possible.”

That focus on inclusivity is evident in the brand’s two most popular toys. And with every order, shipping is discreet. There’s also a one-year manufacturer’s warranty on all Hot Octopuss products.

An Award-Winning, Customizable Vibrator That Seeks Out The G-Spot

Why it’s great: It’s meticulously designed to seek out the G-spot and stimulate it with more than 20 vibration speeds.

How it works: For solo play or a crowd, the world’s first customizable G-spot vibrator, the Kurve has won awards for its brilliant design. Its engineered contours are curved to target the G-spot, while its broad, soft-gel tip can apply customizable pressure and comfort just about anywhere. The dual motors utilize Treble and Bass technology to allow you two kinds of vibrations together or separately, and you can choose between five pleasure patterns and 25 different speeds to pinpoint your ideal frequency. Finally, the ABS silicone is waterproof (you can even bring it in the tub, if you want!) and the USB-rechargeable battery lasts for up to two hours.

Dimensions: 7.6 by 3.2 by 1.6 inches | Speed modes: 25 | Vibration patterns: 5 | Battery life: 2 hours | Rechargeable: yes | Waterproof: yes

This Sex Toy Designed For Every Penis

Why it’s great: Powerful oscillations and vibrations work for almost any penis for intense, hands-free orgasms.

How it works: The Pulse Solo Essential uses PulsePlate vibrating technology to bring you to an orgasm, no stroking required — but if you add in some lube, stroking also becomes an option. A curved shape and high-amplitude oscillations (in your choice of six vibrational patterns) works and feels great even without an erection. It’s also fully waterproof, so it’s easy to clean and use in all sorts of places, and the USB-rechargeable battery lasts for up to an hour on a single charge. Its versatile shape has no minimum girth and no maximum length, and it can be used by anyone with a penis length of 3.25 inches or more, including on flaccid penises.

Dimensions: 4.6 by 2.6 by 2.8 inches | Speed modes: 9 | Vibration patterns: 6 | Battery life: 1 hour | Rechargeable: yes | Waterproof: yes

More Toys From The Pulse Line

For innovative features like a remote with a wrist strap and extra power (did someone say Turbo mode?), there’s also the Pulse Solo Lux model. The Pulse Duo also comes with a remote, while the Pulse Solo Interactive dual penis pack is perfect for long-distance fun.