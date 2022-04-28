Homesick's Star Wars Candle Collection Has The Cutest Baby Yoda Air Freshener

May the 4th be with you is upon on us. In honor of the occasion, Homesick has a new collection that’s out of this world (and even this galaxy). Homesick’s Star Wars candle collection is inspired by iconic locations from the sci-fi series and even includes a Grogu air freshener for TheMandalorian fans.
Homesick is known for creating one-of-a-kind candles meant to evoke the scents of different locations and moments. While you’ve probably never smelled the planet Endor, you can just imagine the woodland scents you’d encounter in the home of the Ewoks, which is the inspiration of Homesick’s Endor candle. They also have two other Star Wars-inspired candles in their all-new collection if one of those scents are more your vibe. Meanwhile, if you’re all about Baby Yoda, you’ll definitely want to get your hands on the too-cute Grogu air freshener.
The air freshener is perfect for hanging on your rearview mirror in your car or spaceship, and it will remind you of the adorable character from the Disney+ series. Since Grogu is so popular, you’ll want to be among the first to know when Homesick’s Star Wars candle collection becomes available. Fans can get early access by signing up now and entering their phone number. The full collection will be available just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4.