Homesick's Star Wars Candle Collection Has The Cutest Baby Yoda Air Freshener

May the 4th be with you is upon on us. In honor of the occasion, Homesick has a new collection that’s out of this world (and even this galaxy). Homesick’s Star Wars candle collection is inspired by iconic locations from the sci-fi series and even includes a Grogu air freshener for The Mandalorian fans.

Homesick is known for creating one-of-a-kind candles meant to evoke the scents of different locations and moments. While you’ve probably never smelled the planet Endor, you can just imagine the woodland scents you’d encounter in the home of the Ewoks, which is the inspiration of Homesick’s Endor candle. They also have two other Star Wars-inspired candles in their all-new collection if one of those scents are more your vibe. Meanwhile, if you’re all about Baby Yoda, you’ll definitely want to get your hands on the too-cute Grogu air freshener.

The air freshener is perfect for hanging on your rearview mirror in your car or spaceship, and it will remind you of the adorable character from the Disney+ series. Since Grogu is so popular, you’ll want to be among the first to know when Homesick’s Star Wars candle collection becomes available. Fans can get early access by signing up now and entering their phone number. The full collection will be available just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4.

Grogu Car Freshener Courtesy of Homesick This adorable air freshener shows off Baby Yoda — aka Grogu — reaching out and using the Force. In order to summon your Jedi powers, you’ve got to get into a meditative state as well, and this calming air freshener with scents of gardenia, lavender, and rosemary will definitely help.

Endor Scented Candle Courtesy of Homesick Ever wondered what the home of the Ewoks smells like? According to Homesick’s interpretation, it’s a mix of wild ferns and pine needles. If forest and pine trees are your go-to candle scents, you’ll definitely want to get this Endor scented candle. It also has floral accents among the mossy notes to get the full Endor experience. Plus, the box that the candle comes in features some super adorable Ewoks on the front. Who could say no to that?

Tatooine Scented Candle Courtesy of Homesick Perhaps you’d rather have your home smell like the planet where Luke Skywalker grew up. Homesick’s Tatooine scented candle gives off those desert vibes with juniper notes. If you light two of these candles at the same time, it’ll be like looking at the two suns setting on Tatooine.