There’s just something about the fall season that makes you want to throw on a cozy cardigan, light a few candles, and revisit Hogwarts with a Harry Potter re-watch. Homesick gets it. The company known for nostalgia-filled candles that make you feel as if you’ve been transported to your favorite place or time is now heading off to the Wizarding World. Homesick’s Harry Potter candle collection will make you feel like you’re at Hogwarts Castle even when you’re just chilling at home.

The all-new collection includes five new candles and an air freshener that Potterheads will want to Accio to their carts ASAP. The Homesick Harry Potter scents are inspired by the Wizarding World and include Easter eggs and references that true fans will appreciate. The question is, which candle are you more eager to add to your collection? If you’ve sorted yourself in a Hogwarts house, choosing a candle will be quite easy as you can just choose the house you belong to. There are Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw candles in the collection, with unique scents that pay homage to that house’s particular traits. Of course, for anyone who hasn’t sorted themselves or aligns themselves with multiple houses, you can always treat yourself to a massive Hogwarts three-wick candle instead. There’s also a Sorting Hat air freshener for on-the-go Wizarding World scents for your car, whether it flies or not.

Muggles who are intrigued by the Homesick Harry Potter collection will want to sign up to be the first to know when the collection goes on sale Oct. 12. Until then, sort out which candles you’ll want to get for you and your besties.

Feel Like You’re In The Gryffindor Common Room Gryffindor Homesick $44 See on Homesick You’ll feel like you’re chilling in the Gryffindor common room as you light this candle. It even has a fireplace scent among the top notes, like the one at the center of the room that Harry, Ron, and Hermione often hang around in. There’s also lemon zest and nutmeg fragrances with smoked cedarwood and cinnamon in the middle to really represent the red and gold palette of Gryffindor.

Add Some Charm To Your Home With Hufflepuff Hufflepuff Homesick $44 See on Homesick Hufflepuff has quickly become the coolest house to be a part of. It’s taken some people a while to come around, but true Hufflepuffs know that this house is where the most loyal and fun students reside. Lighting this candle will make your home more inviting and friendly with scents of chamomile, jasmine, and dandelions. This candle also smells like burnt sugar and hazelnut, because Hufflepuff’s dormitory is located right next to kitchen — aka the best place for foodies.

Study Next To This Ravenclaw Candle Ravenclaw Homesick $44 See on Homesick Ravenclaw is known as the house for studious students who love to learn and read. Your home will smell like an old library when you light this candle filled with fragrances of parchment, cool air, and sage. It’s the perfect candle to light as you’re studying for a midterm or just curling up with a good book in the fall.

Slytherin For A Cozy Night With This Candle Slytherin Homesick $44 See on Homesick Homesick took into consideration that the Slytherin dormitory is located in the dungeon and extends under the Black Lake. To give you that lake feel as if you’re chilling in the Slytherin common room, this candle has top notes of lake water and stonewalls. If you enjoy a more earthy scented candle, this really is the one for you with additional oakmoss and suede fragrances. Light this calming candle as you plan your next move to take over the world.

Get Lit With This Three-Wick Hogwarts Candle Hogwarts Triwick Homesick $75 See on Homesick Never received your Hogwarts letter? No problem. This triwick candle will make you feel as if you’re in Hogwarts. Filled with scents of wet stone mixed with fir needles and wood of the Forbidden Forest outside, just close your eyes and you’ll be transported to Hogwarts. It’s much faster than a ride on the Hogwarts Express or a Nimbus 2000.