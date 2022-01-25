Are you currently wrapped up in a cozy sweater while you work from home, wishing you could be relaxing on a white sand beach and dipping your toes in clear blue water instead? If that’s you to the core, you’ll definitely want to check out the new Homesick Bahamas candle trip giveaway for a chance to lean into some major vacay vibes. Chances are you’re familiar with Homesick, which offers collections of crafted candles that aim to transport you to different destinations just by their scents. Homesick has location-inspired candles for different states as well as memory-inspired candles that smell like summertime backyard barbecues and going pumpkin picking in the fall. A lot of your fondest memories can be attached to certain scents and smells, and Homesick candles make it possible for you to virtually travel to those places while staying home.

Just in time for National Plan For Vacation Day on Jan. 25, the popular home fragrance and lifestyle brand is launching a Bahamas-inspired candle that’ll make you feel like you’re visiting the Caribbean destination. Knowing that many people are looking forward to getting away in 2022 after staying close to home for two years, Homesick created this limited-edition Bahamas candle to inspire people to actually plan their next trip, thanks to the candle’s tropical fragrance inspired by pineapples, coconut milk, and the salty ocean air. While you’ll definitely want to add this candle to your cart ASAP, you’ll also want to enter to win a trip to visit the Bahamas through Homesick.

How To Enter The Bahamas Homesick Vacation Giveaway

Caerula Mar Club Resort

In collaboration with Caerula Mar Club on South Andros, Homesick is also giving away a trip to the Bahamas for one lucky winner. Chances are you’ve been going back and forth on where you’d like to plan your first big vacay in years. The beach is always a good idea, so it would be a dream come true if you could go to the Bahamas for free, right? All you need to do in order to make those dreams a reality is to enter Homesick’s Bahamas candle giveaway with your name, email address, and phone number. That’s it!

One lucky winner will be selected at random on Feb. 28, and notified by email. In order to enter, keep in mind you need to be 18 or older and live in the U.S. or Washington, D.C. This giveaway excludes anyone in Alaska, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. Territories, so you’re out of luck if you live in these places. However, you can still pretend like you’re lounging out on the beach with a coconut drink in your hand by lighting up the new Bahamas Homesick candle.

Courtesy of Homesick

If you are chosen, though, you’ll receive the new candle for free along with a four-day, three-night stay at Caerula Mar Club Resort. The Caerula Mar Club is a boutique resort on the island of South Andros with oceanfront views, Caribbean fine dining, and a gorgeous beach you can spend your days relaxing on. As always, make sure to check out any local health and international travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before making your travel plans. However, you’ll have until Jan. 23, 2023 to book your trip, so you have some flexibility planning your getaway.

Winners will also receive a $500 airline credit to spend on flights to and from your tropical destination as part of the $1,734 value of the package. And all that money you’re saving? Put it towards your next bucket list trip or on some souvenirs to bring back to all your besties.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.