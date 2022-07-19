Halloween
HomeGoods' Halloween 2022 collection includes Hocus Pocus decor.

HomeGoods’ Halloween Collection Includes Spooky Hocus Pocus Home Decor

There’s even a must-have ghost blanket.

By Rachel Chapman
HomeGoods

Halloween is creeping up on us sooner than ever this year. In fact, the HomeGoods Halloween 2022 collection is now available in stores and online. While some items are only available in stores, you can also shop scary good finds for your festive home decor right now at home.

HomeGoods

The HomeGoods Halloween 2022 collection even includes some Hocus Pocus-inspired throw pillows, Rae Dunn candles, and a must-have ghost blanket. Click through to find some spooktacular finds you’ll definitely want to add to your haunted home.

HomeGoods

Tap