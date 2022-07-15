Halloween
Home Depot's Halloween 2022 Inflatables Include "Hocus Pocus," "Harry Potter," and More Iconic Hallo...

Home Depot Just Launched Halloween Hocus Pocus And Harry Potter Inflatables

Throw a “monster mash” on your front yard.

By Rachel Chapman and Olivia Cigliano
Home Depot

Oh look, another glorious Halloween is right around the corner. To prepare your home for the season of running amuck, amuck, amuck, Home Depot’s Halloween 2022 inflatables include some of your favorite Hocus Pocus and Harry Potter characters.

Home Depot

That’s right, Home Depot’s Halloween 2022 collection includes the Sanderson Sisters, which is perfect for the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 that premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+. There are also plenty of other scary good inflatables in the collection as well, so click through to see the frightfully good finds available now.

benedek/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Tap