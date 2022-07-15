Throw a “monster mash” on your front yard.
Oh look, another glorious Halloween is right around the corner. To prepare your home for the season of running amuck, amuck, amuck, Home Depot’s Halloween 2022 inflatables include some of your favorite Hocus Pocus and Harry Potter characters.
That’s right, Home Depot’s Halloween 2022 collection includes the Sanderson Sisters, which is perfect for the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 that premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+. There are also plenty of other scary good inflatables in the collection as well, so click through to see the frightfully good finds available now.