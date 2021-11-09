The holiday season has just begun, which means it’s time for you to start making some merry plans with your friends and fam. At the top of your to-do list every year is to have a movie night where you watch one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time — Home Alone. This year, instead of just watching Kevin McCallister defend himself against the Wet Bandits, you can live like him in this Home Alone Airbnb that includes so many details from the movie.

That’s right, there’s an Airbnb in Dallas, Texas that looks like it’s straight out of the 1990 holiday film. The two-bedroom home is even filled with throwback decor like a Blockbuster Video VHS tape and Michael Jordan cutout, which will make it feel like Kevin McCallister has set it all up for you to stay in. In fact, there are little homages to the movie throughout the Home Alone Airbnb that only fans who have seen the movie every year for Christmas will recognize.

Not only did the owners of the Airbnb replicate the McCallisters’ signature red bed, but there are also mannequins in the front window to make it look like a party is going on inside, hanging paint cans, and toys arranged on the floor. In a bedroom, there’s even a shelf of toys much like the one Kevin climbs (and breaks) in Buzz’s room along with a spider terrarium. Eagle-eyed fans will also recognize the lawn jockey statue in the front of the house that looks exactly like the one that keeps getting knocked over in the movie, and the same Santa wreath as the one the McCallisters hung on their front door.

Along with these decor details, The Kevin Airbnb also has plenty of Insta-worthy moments throughout the house for you to snap some cute pics in for the ‘Gram. You could take a picture at the dining room table with a glass of milk to look like you’re enjoying your last meal before the Wet Bandits arrive, or get a Boomerang of you dodging the hanging paint cans unlike Marv and Harry. There’s also a recliner chair with some throwback snacks like Doritos and Pepsi on the table next to it, and a bathroom with the same aftershave Kevin uses during his iconic scream moment in the movie.

To really look the part, you could even pack along a cozy red sweater to look like Kevin for your Home Alone-inspired photoshoot. When you’re done checking out all the picture-perfect details and snapping tons of pics, play some ping pong or sit down with a bowl of popcorn to watch both Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Airbnb

Keep in mind the CDC still recommends delaying domestic travel until you’re fully vaccinated, but this is the perfect Airbnb for a friend or family weekend getaway to celebrate the holidays all together. You can really invite your entire crew, because this home comfortably sleeps up to six guests with four beds. However, you can also plan a Home Alone trip for just you and your partner to spend your time home... alone.

The Kevin Airbnb is still available for December with prices ranging from $335 to $395 depending on which days you book your stay. Not only will the Airbnb give you major ‘90s nostalgia, but these Airbnb hosts arealso just like Kevin and have truly thought of everything to give you the full Home Along experience. The icing on the cake? A free cheese pizza delivery or as Kevin says, “A lovely cheese pizza just for me.” You don’t have to scare off your delivery driver like Kevin does in the movie, but it wouldn’t hurt to throw in a nice “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal” if you feel like it.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.