13 Holiday Mugs With Seasonal Designs & Nods To Your Fave Movies

From Buddy the Elf to Snoopy, the gang’s all here!
Break out the hot chocolate and peppermint mocha creamer because these holiday mugs include nods to iconic movies like Elf.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Choose between two designs for this simple red-and-green striped mug. Made with sturdy stoneware with the word "Merry" or "Joy" at the bottom, you'll feel the stylish, subtle nod to the season.