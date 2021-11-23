Black Friday 2021 is upon us, and H&M is getting into the spirit of the shopping holiday by offering major deals on their home decor from now until Nov. 29. Along with big cuts on the retailer’s trendy clothes and accessories, fans can shop new wall art, holiday decorations, and cozy throws for up to 50% during the sale. And the best part? Early H&M Black Friday 2021 sale home deals are already up and running for loyalty members.

Not only is signing up for an H&M loyalty membership super easy, but it’s also free. With just a few clicks, you can be well on your way to potentially scoring half off on some new items for your home as well as the rest of H&M’s store. The H&M Black Friday deals are already going on early for members, so you want to be sure to sign up and shop while everything is still in stock. You definitely don’t want to regret missing out on the perfect centerpiece for your dining room table because you waited too long.

If you’d rather not sign up for a membership for whatever reason, the deals will be open to everyone else starting on Nov. 24 through Cyber Monday on Nov. 29. You can shop the site from your couch for everything from throw pillows to bath towels. Or, if you’d rather check out what’s in store, find your closest location with H&M’s store locator. Just remember that H&M Black Friday deals for its online offerings don’t always match up in-store and vice versa, but chances are you might find a fun item you didn’t expect in-store as well.

When do H&M’s Black Friday 2021 sale home deals start?

If you’re a loyalty member, you can start shopping H&M’s Black Friday sale now. For non-members, the Black Friday holiday savings kick off on Nov. 24. Either way, you can take advantage of the early Black Friday deals before Thanksgiving comes around.

When do H&M’s Black Friday 2021 sale home deals end?

H&M’s Black Friday 2021 sale will go through Cyber Monday on Nov. 29, giving you plenty of opportunities to score deals on must-haves both in-store and online. However, keep in mind that some sales are in-store or online-only, so keep an eye out for that while you’re browsing.

What's included in H&M’s Black Friday 2021 sale home deals?

While H&M hasn’t shared exactly which home deals will be live for its Black Friday sale, you can currently shop certain Pre-Black Friday sale deals on home decor online. From aesthetic plant pots to trendy artwork, here are some of the best H&M home store items that are on sale right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.