30 Captions For Hippie Costumes That’ll Bring Flower Power To The ‘Gram
Groovy, baby!
If you want to tap into your inner flower child this Halloween, it’s the perfect time to dress up as a hippie for Halloween. Not only is a hippie costume pretty easy to DIY with items you already have in your closet, like a flower headband and wide-leg jeans, but it’s also a Halloween disguise that’s all about serving groovy vibes and gorgeous beauty looks, no spookiness needed. Whether you decide to replicate your Coachella ‘fit, DIY a last-minute look, or purchase a ready-made hippie outfit online, you’ll need one of these captions for hippie costumes when sharing your flower power look on Instagram.
While the term “hippie” was coined in the 1960s to refer to a bohemian subculture, the idea of embracing love, not war, is timeless. Whether you want to make a political statement that’s all about changing the world for the better, or you want to lean into hippie mantras, like going with the flow and putting aside worry and stress in favor of good vibes and positivity, a hippie costume will help you channel that energy for Halloween. Plus, it’s an added bonus that with this costume you can play around with psychedelic prints, flared pants, fun accessories, and seriously ‘Gram-worthy hair and makeup looks.
Once you’ve gotten your hippie costume together and snapped a few bohemian #OOTD shots with your BFFS at the Halloween party, use one of these captions for hippie costumes for a completely stress-free posting experience on Instagram. It goes without saying, but bad vibes really don’t go with your outfit.
- “Make love, not war.”
- “Like a true nature’s child, we were born, born to be wild.” — “Born To Be Wild”
- “Be groovy or leave, man.” — Bob Dylan
- “Go with the flow.”
- “All I’m gonna do is go on and do what I feel.” — Jimi Hendrix
- “Don’t worry, be hippie.”
- “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed individuals can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead
- “All good things are wild and free.” — Henry David Thoreau
- “Always good vibes.”
- “Flower child with a rock ‘n roll heart.”
- “Bad vibes don’t go with my outfit.”
- “Flower power.”
- “Love is my weapon, music is my religion.”
- “Keep calm and start a revolution.”
- “Take your hair down.”
- “None but ourselves can free our minds.” — Bob Marley
- “It’s a great day for peace.”
- "In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” — Mahatma Gandhi
- “Follow your bliss, and the universe will open doors where there were only walls.” — Joseph Campbell
- “Wild heart, hippie soul.”
- “In a world full of roses, be a sunflower.”
- “Vibe check.”
- “Ready for another Woodstock.”
- “Stay trippie, little hippie.”
- “There ain't no rust on the happiness bus.”
- “All you need is love.”
- “Forget the summer of ‘69, because it’s the autumn of love.”
- “It’s psychedelic!”
- “Music's the only thing that makes sense anymore, man.” — Across The Universe
- “Feeling young and wild and free.” — “Young, Wild & Free” – Snoop Dog