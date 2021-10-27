If you want to tap into your inner flower child this Halloween, it’s the perfect time to dress up as a hippie for Halloween. Not only is a hippie costume pretty easy to DIY with items you already have in your closet, like a flower headband and wide-leg jeans, but it’s also a Halloween disguise that’s all about serving groovy vibes and gorgeous beauty looks, no spookiness needed. Whether you decide to replicate your Coachella ‘fit, DIY a last-minute look, or purchase a ready-made hippie outfit online, you’ll need one of these captions for hippie costumes when sharing your flower power look on Instagram.

While the term “hippie” was coined in the 1960s to refer to a bohemian subculture, the idea of embracing love, not war, is timeless. Whether you want to make a political statement that’s all about changing the world for the better, or you want to lean into hippie mantras, like going with the flow and putting aside worry and stress in favor of good vibes and positivity, a hippie costume will help you channel that energy for Halloween. Plus, it’s an added bonus that with this costume you can play around with psychedelic prints, flared pants, fun accessories, and seriously ‘Gram-worthy hair and makeup looks.

Once you’ve gotten your hippie costume together and snapped a few bohemian #OOTD shots with your BFFS at the Halloween party, use one of these captions for hippie costumes for a completely stress-free posting experience on Instagram. It goes without saying, but bad vibes really don’t go with your outfit.

Shutterstock