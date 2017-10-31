25 Reunion Quotes To Post With Your Throwback Pics To See How Far You’ve Come

High school seems like just yesterday. That is, until you're opening a letter in the mail that happens to be an invitation for your five- or 10-year reunion. It can be shocking — the realization that that much time has passed since you were a hopeful senior. As you prepare to meet up with old friends, you'll need several sentimental reunion quotes for throwback pictures and selfies of everyone all together again.

Your high school crew was there for every important moment of those four years of your life. While you may have stayed in touch since then, it’s still interesting to see the different paths everyone in your class took after getting their high school diplomas. Where the heck did the time even go? It doesn't matter if you were the class clown, a bookworm, or the most popular person in school. When you attend your high school reunion, it's almost like you're reintroducing yourself, because you’ve changed.

Just like you’ll enjoy remembering the good ol’ days of scurrying to your locker and hightailing it to class, you’ll want to remember this moment of seeing your high school buddies all grown up. Snap as many selfies as you can. You may even want to recreate some iconic photos from your high school days for a fun throwback IG post. The only thing you need to make it happen are some high school friends quotes to use as your caption. The right school reunion quotes will capture all the feels you have being with your crew once again, but since you’re done with all the homework and deadlines, no need to come up with your own words. Instead, use any of these 25 reunion quotes that make A+ captions.

"We did not change as we grew older; we just became more clearly ourselves." — Lynn Hall “Isn’t it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different?” — C.S. Lewis "Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I'm glad for that." — Ally Condie "The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again." — Charles Dickens "Everything has changed and yet, I am more me than I've ever been." — Iain Thomas "In the end, you always go back to the people that were there in the beginning." "Sometimes, even when you're having a good time, you can't help but stop and think about how much you miss the old times." "It's the oldest story in the world. One day you're seventeen and planning for someday, and then quietly and without you ever really noticing, someday is today, and that someday is yesterday. And this is your life." — One Tree Hill "Happiness is being with an old friend after a long time and feeling like nothing has changed." "Souls tend to go back to who feels like home." — N.R. Hart "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elisabeth Foley "We never really grow up, we only learn how to act in public." — Bryan White "Sometimes, you have to accept the fact that certain things will never go back to how they used to be." "Don’t count the years. Count the memories.” "There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered." — Nelson Mandela “As we go on, we remember all the times we had together.” — Vitamin C, “Graduation” “I hope you had the time of your life.” — Green Day, “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” “Youth is wasted on the young.” “Forever young.” — Alphaville, “Forever Young” “The seasons change but the friends remain the same.” “A second chance to decide the legacy you leave behind.” “We're all in this together.” — High School Musical “You make me feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream.” — Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream” “The best of friends are impossible to forget.” “Reunited and it feels so good!” — Peaches & Herb, “Reunited”