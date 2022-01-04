The holiday season is officially over, which means it’s time to start prepping for the next major celebration: Valentine’s Day. Whether you want to plan a special day for your Valentine, or just love some limited edition holiday-themed treats, the lineup of new Hershey’s Valentine’s Day 2022 chocolates has got you covered. Here are the Hershey’s Valentine’s Day goodies you can expect to see on shelves real soon.

It’s never too early to start prepping for Valentine’s Day, especially if your holiday candy stash is nearly gone. That’s why Hershey’s announced its new Valentine’s Day 2022 chocolates on Jan. 4, so you can stock up on sweets before it’s too late. According to an email from Hershey’s to Elite Daily, this year’s lineup includes two returning favorites, Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate Meltaway Roses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Hearts as well as four (!!!) brand new treats:

Reese’s Blossom-top Miniature Cups

Hershey’s Pink Cookies ‘N’ Creme Hearts

Reese’s White Creme Hearts

Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates BFF Gift Box.

So, which new chocolate delight is right for your Valentine’s Day celebration? Check out the new sweets on the block.

Reese’s Blossom-top Miniature Cups come in a 9.3-ounce bag and are made with everything you love about the original Cups, plus a lovely light pink colored creme layered over the beloved milk chocolate and peanut butter combo.

Meanwhile, Reese’s White Creme Hearts are a twist on the old classic, thanks to the white creme outer layer and adorable heart-shaped cup. The new hearts are available in a 7.2-ounce 6-pack and 2.4-ounce King Size version.

If you’re looking for even more heart-shaped snacks, the new 8.8-ounce bag of Pink Cookies ‘N’ Creme Hearts from Hershey’s are the way to go. These white cookies n’ creme mini chocolates are definitely one-of-a-kind, thanks to their unique pink cookie crumble.

Lastly, surprise your Galentines with the new 10-ounce Hershey Kisses Milk Chocolates BFF Gift Box. Filled with milk chocolate Hershey’s Kisses, you can give one half of your heart to your BFF and keep the other half for yourself.

This bestie gift box, and all the other new Valentine’s Day treats, are only available for a limited time this holiday, so you probably shouldn’t wait until the last minute to grab yours. You can find the 2022 Hershey’s Valentine’s Day lineup at retailers nationwide, like Target and your local grocery store, as the candy rolls out.

