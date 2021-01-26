These Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets Demand To Be On Your Valentine’s Day Menu

Tyson is here to upgrade your Valentine’s Day snack game. ICYMI, the chicken brand introduced its heart-shaped chicken “Nuggets Of Love” for Valentine’s Day 2021, but the only way you could get a bag was to win one through its Nugget Bouquet Contest. Didn’t score free nuggs last year? Never fear, because you can buy Tyson’s Nuggets Of Love in stores during the 2022 Valentine’s Day season. Here’s everything you need to know about the heart-shaped snack that will steal the show in your V-Day spread.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Tyson announced its heart-shaped chicken Nuggets of Love are available in grocery stores for the first time since their 2021 debut. If you’re not familiar with the themed bites, they’re pretty much exactly what they sound like: frozen Tyson chicken nuggets in the shape of a heart. According to the package description, they’re “fully cooked breaded shaped chicken patties.” Thankfully, it won’t be too hard to find a bag as the heart-shaped chicken nuggets hit stores in late January 2022.

The heart-shaped Nuggets Of Love are available at select retailers nationwide while supplies last, per Tyson, including stores like Kroger and Walmart. You’ll pay $7.49 for a 27-ounce bag, and you can also snag a 64-ounce bag at stores like Sam’s Club for $12.98.

The Nugget Bouquet Contest isn’t back, but Tyson is giving you a chance to win a limited-edition pen you can fill with your choice of dipping sauce to write delicious notes on the heart-shaped nuggets. (And you thought heart-shaped chicken nuggets couldn’t get any more fun...)

Tyson’s “Sauce Stylus'' contest launched on the brand’s official Instagram account Jan. 25. To enter, go to the IG post, tag your valentine and include the hashtags #SayItWithNuggets and #sweepstakes in the comments section. Make sure you only enter once, since there’s a limit of one per person in the entry period, and do it before the contest closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 31.

Tyson will pick the winners via a random drawing, so look out for a DM from the brand after the contest closes. If you’re one of the 250 winners, you’ll receive a Sauce Stylus and a bag of the heart-shaped chicken Nuggets of Love in time to enjoy them on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

With so much nugget goodness to enjoy for Valentine's Day, you'll want to hit up the frozen aisle to snag heart-shaped chicken nuggets on your next shopping trip.