If there’s anyone who deserves a long and relaxing vacay, it’s Harry Styles. It’s hard to believe his Love On Tour began in 2021 and is expected to run until summer 2023, which is a really long time to be performing nonstop. To power through a busy schedule like that, it definitely helps to have a go-to workout, and Harry Styles swears by Pilates. Founder of award-winning Pilates studio Exhale Pilates London, Gaby Noble, tells Elite Daily that Harry Styles’ Pilates workout includes “private one-on-one sessions” at their studio.
Exhale Pilates London hard-launched Styles as one of their clients in January when they posted an Insta Reel that featured him working out on a Pilates apparatus. In just one session, there are “many exercises that Harry covers,” but overall, he likes to focus on “his core, keep[ing] his spine strong and healthy, posture on point, and anything to release tight hamstrings and muscles throughout the body,” according to Noble.
While Styles enjoys using a variety of Pilates machines like the Reformer and Tower, Noble shared that Styles really likes “the Wunda Chair and foot corrector, which releases tightness in the feet so you can walk away from sessions feeling like you’re floating.” Basically, we have Pilates to thank for Styles being so light on his feet during his “Satellite” stomps.
If you don’t have an apparatus, though, you can still do some Pilates moves from Styles’ workout at home. While he prefers to switch it up, core and spine health are important to him, and Noble recommends you try these five classic Pilates moves for a Harry-inspired routine.
These five Pilates exercises are great if you’re also working on your core and spine, like Styles. However, Pilates in general is a great workout for your entire body. Noble shares, “It is incredibly complimentary to all forms of other training, which is so important especially for Harry who works out hard and has a very busy and physical workload.”
If you’d like to experience Exhale Pilates London, they do offer 10 virtual classes for $121. Of course, to experience Styles’ workout routine for yourself, you’ll want to book a private one-on-one lesson ($103-$115) the next time you’re in London.