Top your tree with the Golden Snitch.
Christmas movie marathons never fail to get you in the spirit of the season, and Harry Potter movies feature plenty of holiday cheer, snow, and magical gift giving. Pottery Barn Teen’s 2022 Harry Potter ornament collection is on sale, and there are so many iconic objects to decorate your tree.
If you’re shopping for the Potterheads in your life, browse these new Harry Potter Christmas ornaments from Pottery Barn Teen,
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.