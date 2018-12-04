Let there be light — in your life, your home, and on the wick of every candle on your menorah. That's right, Hanukkah is here. With dreidels spinning next to cups of sour cream (for the latkes, of course), your family has plans to yet again commemorate the beauty of miracles. After all, this holiday is all about honoring the rededication of Jerusalem's Second Temple. All you need are some of the best captions for Hanukkah 2021, because you love this holiday season a latke and it wouldn't hurt to spread that cheer on social media, right?

On Sunday, Nov. 28, the Jewish holiday begins for this year, and is celebrated through the evening of Monday, Dec. 6. People throughout the world are planning to gather up their friends and family for games, blessings, presents, food, and maybe even showcasing a few pictures on their social media feeds. You know that any post to the ‘Gram requires a good Hanukkah 2021 caption or two. You may even need a few Hanukkah puns if that’s how you roll.

For you, sharing Hanukkah social media posts is a way to show your best friends how you celebrate the holiday, while also enjoying all of the traditions that come with it. The only thing you've been missing so far are some great Hanukkah captions for your lit menorah pics. If you’re a foodie, you’ll definitely need some Hanukkah quotes to go with all your latke and jelly donut snaps. A few sparkly captions about Hanukkah could even pair well with your gelt pics and selfies with your fam. Let's be honest: those amazing memories made with loved ones surely deserve a sweet spot on your grid, and everything you're looking for is right here. Simply scroll through these 30 captions for Hanukkah 2021, and let the likes pour in.

Frank Gaglione/Photodisc/Getty Images

"May your holidays be as bright as a fully lit menorah." "Let the light shine bright." "Keep calm and eat latkes." "A little more fun, a little more love, a little more light every night. That's the joy of Hanukkah." "Deck the halls with matzo balls." "Love, peace, joy." "I love this season a latke." "As your menorah glows with light, may all eight days be warm and bright." "The holiday season is filled with a latke love." "Love you a latke." "Leave a little light wherever you go." "Light, laughter, and lots of latkes." "Eight nights, eight lights." "Dreidel, dreidel, dreidel." — Samuel S. Grossman, "I Have a Little Dreidel" "There's snow place like home for Hanukkah celebrations." "Miracles happen to those who believe in them." — Bernard Berenson "Let's make this room sparkle, and light the menorah." "Every night brings a little more glimmer and glow." "One for each night, they shed a sweet light, to remind us of days long ago." — Mordkhe Rivesman, "Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah" "'Tis the season to spin the dreidel." "Believe in miracles, today and every day." "Making memories and believing in miracles." "Happy Hanukkah from my home to yours." “Dreidels and latkes — that’s how I roll.” “Having a whole latke fun with my family.” “Happy Challah days.” “Hanukkah matata.” “Happy Hanuk-can you not?” “There can be miracles when you believe.” — Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, “When You Believe” “I ain’t no Challah back girl.”

This time of the year, your followers are already taking to the 'Gram to post pictures of their holiday festivities and cups of hot chocolate amongst the snow. In between exchanging gifts with your siblings and watching Hanukkah movies, you may want to post something of your own on social media. It's not a requirement, of course. However, it will spread that love and cheer for the holidays beyond your living room, and now, you’re equipped with all the Hanukkah captions you would need to make posting that much easier.