For you and your squad, Halloween is truly your night to shine and lean into the spooky vibes of the holiday. That could mean dressing up for a backyard dinner with spooky cocktails, or enjoying festive movies under the moonlight. Even if you’re still deciding what to do, you know you’ll need some Halloween witch puns, because you’ll have your coven of best witches by your side.

Between all the witch costume selfies and sweet foodie pics, you’ll have Insta-worthy moments that call for the most festive, punny captions. If you’re having a small gathering with just your roommates, mix up a batch of witch’s brew to sip on, or bake up some pumpkin muffins to munch on while watching spooky classics like Casper or Halloweentown. Having some Halloween witch puns to use as Instagram captions will in handy when you’re ready to hit “post” or share some pics to your Instagram Story. We all know you’ll be snapping away selfies and candids as the witching hour approaches.

If you’re still unsure of what costume to wear, you can always dress up as your favorite witch. If you’re inspired by the Sanderson sisters, have your friends wear red, green, or purple dresses with makeup looks that give a nod to your fave character. Or, opt for a chilling witch costume based on Netflix’s series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with a red dress and black headband. If costumes aren’t your thing, just pour a margarita and boom, you’re Sally and Gilly from Practical Magic.

Once you’ve got your costume ready, you’ll want to set the mood. You can plan an outdoor movie night filled with witchy tales like Hocus Pocus, Harry Potter, and Practical Magic. Set up a photobooth with string lights, pumpkins, and a felt garland so you and your friends can take some on-theme witch pictures. Throughout the night, snap a mixture of candids, spellbinding boomerangs, and adorable selfies. Then, post your favorite photos of the bunch with any of these 45 witch puns and captions that have been magically assembled just for you.

Elena González Hontoria / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

1. "Witch way to the party?"

2. "Witch better have my candy."

3. "Trick or treat yourselves, witches.”

4. "Come witch me."

5. "This is how you party when you’re witch and famous."

6. "Bow down, witches."

7. "We’re 100% those witches."

8. "Cheers, witches!"

9. "What up, my witches?"

10. "Witching you a very haunted Halloween."

11. "These witches are my best ghoulfriends.”

12. "Feeling wicked sassy."

13. "I’ll be witchin’."

14. "Son of a witch!"

15. "Bad witch."

16. "Witch, please."

17. "Boss witch."

18. "Witch crew are you referring to?”

19. "I know how to drive a stick."

20. "Bewitcha in a minute."

21. "Resting witch face."

22. "We fly on broomsticks so we can make a clean getaway."

23. "If the broom fits."

24. "Keep calm and carry a wand."

25. "Where my ghouls at?"

26. "Witch way to the brew?"

27. "Creepin it real."

28. "Eat, drink, and be scary."

29. "Haunting it."

30. "Just me and my best ghoulfriends."

31. "Everything I brew, I brew it for you."

32. "It's a brewtiful day for some witch’s brew."

33. "Just (witch’s) brew it."

34. "You're brewtiful."

35. “I’ve put a spell on you...and now you’re mine.” — Hocus Pocus

36. “Honorary Cromwell witches.”

37. “Building up my coven. Serious inquiries only.”

38. “They’re burning all the witches...so light me up.” — Taylor Swift, “I Did Something Bad”

39. “Which witch is the good witch?”

40. “We put the spell in Spellman.”

41. “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that witch.”

42. “Me and my boos will put a spell on you.”

43. “Raising hell and casting spells.”

44. “Me and my ghouls (I’m good at spells, not spelling).”

45. “It you’ve got it, haunt it.”