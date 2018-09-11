60 Clever Captions To Use When Your Halloween Makeup Absolutely Slays

With Halloween creeping near, the one thing everyone's asking is, "What are you going to be this year?" There are so many good Halloween costume options, even just from the last twelve months alone. Have a yellow shirt and orange dress? Boom, you have a perfect Squid Game costume. Throw on a ‘60s shift dress, and suddenly you’re Beth Harmon. The outfit alone is enough for a perfect costume, but the one way to make a last-minute costume look planned out is by having some unique makeup to really transform yourself. When your face looks fierce, you'll want some clever captions for Halloween makeup when you post that selfie to the 'Gram.

When you have YouTube tutorials at your fingertips, you don't have to plan out an elaborate costume that costs way too much for one night of fun. Grab your favorite leather jacket and black dress, then take your witch look up a notch with a smokey eye and dark lipstick. You also don't need to do the whole traditional cat whiskers with an eyeliner pencil anymore. There are tons of really great cat-eye looks that will have you feline fab in just about no time. You can even add some holographic glitter and brightly colored eyeliner to give you an amazing, low-effort Euphoria costume. Or, go bold with the red lipstick and pull off your best Taylor Swift impersonation.

When you're makeup is looking that good, a selfie is necessary. Use any of these 50 makeup captions for your Halloween Instagram post.

"With a good makeup brush, anyone can be an artist." "May your pumpkin spice latte be hot, and your eyeliner be even." "May your Halloween be as on point as your makeup." "The only drama that I enjoy is in my lashes." "Makeup is not a mask. Makeup is art. Makeup is passion. Makeup is expression." "If you've got it, haunt it." "Looking and feeling un-boo-lievable." "Witch, please. I look great." "Wake up and makeup." "Get it, ghoul." "To be honest, this year I'm just winging it with my costume." "I'm a mouse, duh." — Mean Girls "Ghouls just wanna have fun." "Bat those lashes." "Hello gourdgeous." "I'm feeling boo-tiful." "This year, I'm a Hallow-Queen." "I'm late to the party, mostly because of liquid eyeliner." "I like my eyelashes as black as the night." "Brow down, witches." "Trick or treat yourself." "Makeup is my art." "I came. I saw. I contoured." "I'm batty for you." "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston "Fangs for the memories." "I witch you a Happy Halloween." "Too glam to give a damn." "Only a little bit batty." "Witch better have my lipstick." "Kisses." "It's my ultimate goal to have eyelashes full enough to fly me away from everyone's BS." "I fought a killer and didn't even smudge my makeup." — Rose Pressey "Eyebrows speak louder than words." "I have a complicated relationship with my matte liquid lipstick and Halloween candy." "A person is helpless only while their nail polish is drying." "I told you I'll be ready in five minutes. Stop calling me every half hour." "Just wing it. Life, eyeliner, everything." "I would stop buying makeup, but I'm not a quitter." "Eyebrow game? You think this is some kind of game?" "I own way too much makeup for only having one face." "All things are possible with coffee and mascara." "Here's a scary story: My eyebrows three years ago." "I believe that all women are pretty without makeup — but with the right makeup, can be pretty powerful." — Bobbi Brown "Without my makeup bag, I scare small children." "Surround yourself with makeup, not negativity." "I judge how well my day has gone by how much makeup I have left on at the end of the day." "Never ask a person with perfect eyebrows why they're late." "Put on some red lipstick and live a little." "Someone once said, 'Dark lipstick makes you look intimidating.' To that I say, 'Good.'" “I got that red lip, classic thing that you like” — Taylor Swift “Go ahead, ruin my makeup” — Ariana Grande “No tricks, I’m your treat.” “Beneath the makeup and behind the smile, I am just a girl who wishes for the world” ― Marilyn Monroe “Black eyeliner says ‘You’ve been through stuff, you know things.” — Parker Posey “The only way I’d be caught without makeup is if my radio fell in the bathtub while I was taking a bath and electrocuted me and I was in between makeup at home. I hope my husband would slap a little lipstick on me before he took me to the morgue.” — Dolly Parton “Sometimes you just have to put on lip gloss and pretend to be psyched”. — Mindy Kaling “Flawless, my dear.” — Bridgerton “I look so good it’s scary.” “Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit.” — Ariana Grande