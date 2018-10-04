Other than eating all the candy, your main goal for Halloween may be to look as fab as possible. As a Halloween lover, you understand the importance of picking out just the right costume. Right now, you may be going back and forth between ideas, but once you decide on the perfect ‘fit, your next step is planning out a matching makeup lewk. For costumes like a fairy, mermaid, or unicorn, you will need some captions for glitter makeup that sparkle just as much as your eyeshadow.

Whether you're dressing up as a Taylor Swift mirrorball or are just a huge glitter lover, being covered head-to-toe in sparkles is a must and Instagram captions for glitter makeup is important for your selfies. Spending that much time to apply glitter on your eyes or adding jewels to your Euphoria-inspired face means you’ll want to snap plenty of pics to show it all off on the ‘Gram. Having glitter quotes and makeup captions will make posting to Insta as easy as applying some shimmer gloss or opal highlighter to your cheeks.

Since TikTok and YouTube have made it so easy to find the right glitter makeup tutorial to match whatever costume you’re planning, consider this list of 50 glitter makeup captions as your cheat sheet for posting pics online. Just find the right glitter makeup caption to match whatever selfie you want to share, and shine on with your glamorous self.

Dasha Petrenko / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

"Less bitter. More glitter." "Glitter is the new black." "And when all the glitter fades, there'll still be stardust in her veins." — Michelle Schaper "She's bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne." "Anyone can be fabulous. I mean, look at glitter. It's really just shiny dirt.” "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade "Glitter is always an option." "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, "Diamonds" "When in doubt, just add glitter." "Sorry for what I said when I wasn't wearing my sparkly winged eyeliner." "I'm easily distracted by anything that sparkles." "Trick or treat. Smell my feet. Give me something glittery." "There's no such thing as enough glitter." "Everyday I'm sparklin'." "I'll have a triple sparkle macchiato with extra glitter." "Glitter is my basic." "It's the glitter that matters." "My blood type is glitter." "There is a time and place for glitter: always and everywhere!" "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten." "You're not fully dressed until you sparkle." "You sparkle the most when you are you." "She bleeds glitter, and sweats charisma. A walking aphrodisiac." — Erin Van Vuren "Have you ever thrown a fistful of glitter in the air?" — P!nk, "Glitter In The Air" "If I had a power color, it would definitely be sparkle." — Rachel Hollis, Party Girl "The holidays are just another excuse to wear more glitter." "Throw some glitter, make it rain." — Kesha, "Blow" "Looking fab-boo-lous." "Witch better have my glitter." "This is my resting witch face." "*Glistens.*" "Form a circle of glitter to protect from zombies, witches, and old boyfriends." — Take on Hocus Pocus quote "Too glam to give a damn." "When you're around me, you're going to get glitter on you." — Kesha "When you're a haunt mess, throw on some glitter." “There's glitter on the floor after the party.” — Taylor Swift, “New Year’s Day” “This night is sparkling, don’t you let it go.” — Taylor Swift, “Enchanted” I want you to know. I'm a mirrorball.” — Taylor Swift, “Mirrorball” “Another Halloween, another chance to sparkle.” “I glitterally can’t RN.” “Showing off my inner sparkle.” “Life sparkles when you do.” “This lewk is worth having to clean up glitter for months.” “It’s called pixie dust.” “Glitter is my makeup of choice.” “Spread the sparkle.” “Glitter is the new black.” “You glow girl.” “You can’t handle all this sparkle.” “Getting into the sparkly spirit.”

Get The Elite Daily Newsletter You deserve emails that are actually fun — full of juicy celeb intel, astrology, helpful dating advice, and much more. Luckily, our newsletter will bring you all of that, well, daily. Subscribe