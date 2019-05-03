80 Group Chat Names For Your Crew Of Fab 5 Friends Who Are Your Main Beaches

You consider yourself extremely lucky, because you don't only have one best friend — you have four. Together, you are an unstoppable squad of five, and when you have a crew as tight as yours, your group chat is always active. If you ever happen to leave your phone for an hour, when you get back, there are always a million texts from your BFFs either discussing a funny TikTok or making plans for the weekend. Since your chat is always lighting up your phone, you definitely need to give it one of these group chat names for five best friends to keep it all together.

Five is such a magical number for best friends, and you should celebrate it by picking a name for your group chat that's just as awesome. There are so many iconic groups of five that you and your besties relate to, so you could name yourselves after one of them. There are also super punny names for a group that likes to laugh, or something sweet to show how much you care about each other. It all depends on your vibe, so as you go through this list of 80 group chat names for a BFF squad as big as yours, narrow it down to the names that fit your crew. There is sure to be one standout name that everyone can agree on. Name yourselves that, so you can get right back to texting nonstop.

Resting Beach Faces Mermaid To Be Five Power Rangers Saturday Night Five What Are The Odds? Always *NSYNC Ride Or Dies My Lucky Charms Fantastic Five Gouda Friends My Best-Teas High Five Fur Real Friends Take Five New Kids On The Block Avengers Assemble The Chamber Of Secrets Dumbledore's Army The Breakfast Club We Share Because We Care My Main Beaches Dream Team We Run The World The Pack Pho Real Friends Five Points For Gryffindor Full House Watts Up Kind Of A Big Dill We Stan Us A Pizza My Heart Drama Club My Beys Squad Ghouls Supernovas Meme Team Wild Flowers Party Of Five Best Fries Forever Best Five Ever Quints The Fivers Five Stars Squad Goals The Five Musketeers We Should Start A Band The Coven Feisty Five Really Gouda Friends Thriving Five My Beehive V.I.P. Club Shrimply The Best Bae-Goals Love You Berry Much Fineapples Cerealsly The Best Lava My Friends Oh Ship, My Friends Six Minus One My Best Buds Some Bunnies Feline Good Crew Fearless Five Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without Pretty Little Fivers Top Five Faves Smells Like Team Spirit Fast Five Five Hive The Five-In I Will Sur-Five Power Five External Five Five Of A Kind Friends Minus Ross My Friday Night Plans Hey Besties Wine And Five Fab Five