80 Group Chat Names For Your Crew Of Fab 5 Friends Who Are Your Main Beaches

Saturday Night Five, anyone?

By Rachel Chapman
You consider yourself extremely lucky, because you don't only have one best friend — you have four. Together, you are an unstoppable squad of five, and when you have a crew as tight as yours, your group chat is always active. If you ever happen to leave your phone for an hour, when you get back, there are always a million texts from your BFFs either discussing a funny TikTok or making plans for the weekend. Since your chat is always lighting up your phone, you definitely need to give it one of these group chat names for five best friends to keep it all together.

Five is such a magical number for best friends, and you should celebrate it by picking a name for your group chat that's just as awesome. There are so many iconic groups of five that you and your besties relate to, so you could name yourselves after one of them. There are also super punny names for a group that likes to laugh, or something sweet to show how much you care about each other. It all depends on your vibe, so as you go through this list of 80 group chat names for a BFF squad as big as yours, narrow it down to the names that fit your crew. There is sure to be one standout name that everyone can agree on. Name yourselves that, so you can get right back to texting nonstop.

  1. Resting Beach Faces
  2. Mermaid To Be Five
  3. Power Rangers
  4. Saturday Night Five
  5. What Are The Odds?
  6. Always *NSYNC
  7. Ride Or Dies
  8. My Lucky Charms
  9. Fantastic Five
  10. Gouda Friends
  11. My Best-Teas
  12. High Five
  13. Fur Real Friends
  14. Take Five
  15. New Kids On The Block
  16. Avengers Assemble
  17. The Chamber Of Secrets
  18. Dumbledore's Army
  19. The Breakfast Club
  20. We Share Because We Care
  21. My Main Beaches
  22. Dream Team
  23. We Run The World
  24. The Pack
  25. Pho Real Friends
  26. Five Points For Gryffindor
  27. Full House
  28. Watts Up
  29. Kind Of A Big Dill
  30. We Stan Us
  31. A Pizza My Heart
  32. Drama Club
  33. My Beys
  34. Squad Ghouls
  35. Supernovas
  36. Meme Team
  37. Wild Flowers
  38. Party Of Five
  39. Best Fries Forever
  40. Best Five Ever
  41. Quints
  42. The Fivers
  43. Five Stars
  44. Squad Goals
  45. The Five Musketeers
  46. We Should Start A Band
  47. The Coven
  48. Feisty Five
  49. Really Gouda Friends
  50. Thriving Five
  51. My Beehive
  52. V.I.P. Club
  53. Shrimply The Best
  54. Bae-Goals
  55. Love You Berry Much
  56. Fineapples
  57. Cerealsly The Best
  58. Lava My Friends
  59. Oh Ship, My Friends
  60. Six Minus One
  61. My Best Buds
  62. Some Bunnies
  63. Feline Good Crew
  64. Fearless Five
  65. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without
  66. Pretty Little Fivers
  67. Top Five Faves
  68. Smells Like Team Spirit
  69. Fast Five
  70. Five Hive
  71. The Five-In
  72. I Will Sur-Five
  73. Power Five
  74. External Five
  75. Five Of A Kind
  76. Friends Minus Ross
  77. My Friday Night Plans
  78. Hey Besties
  79. Wine And Five
  80. Fab Five

