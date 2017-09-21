22 Grey's Anatomy Quotes Only "Your Person" Will Ever Understand

You never feel quite complete when your other half, aka “your person,” isn't around. When you think of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith Grey and her relationship with her bestie, Cristina Yang, come to mind before you even consider McDreamy. They are the truest soul mates on TV, because Meredith and Cristina are there for each other through thick and thin. They get one another in a way no one else could. If you're lucky enough to have a best friend, you know they’ll always have your back and be there to celebrate the good times. For all the Insta-worthy moments together, you definitely need some Grey's Anatomy quotes that only “your person” will understand.

While you may not be saving lives in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital like Meredith and Cristina (before she left for another opportunity in Switzerland), you and your BFF can relate to all their other moments. You “dance it out” in your living room and love to share a drink at your fave bar after work. They are also the first person you call in an emergency, even if it’s just to chat about the latest Grey’s Anatomy episode. Since you don’t hesitate for a second to say “you’re my person” to them, you won’t need to waste a second when coming up with a caption on your next IG post either. All you need to do is use any of these “my person” quotes from Grey’s Anatomy.

"What's important is that we never stop believing we can have a new beginning. But it's also important to remember that amid all the crap are a few things really worth holding on to." — Meredith Grey “You’re my person." — Cristina Yang “You're my sister, you're my family, you're all I've got." — Meredith Grey “We're friends, real friends. And that means, no matter how long it takes, when you finally do decide to look back, I'll still be there.” — Meredith Grey “If I murdered someone, she's the person I'd call to help me drag the corpse across the living room floor. She's my person.” — Cristina Yang “If there's an upside to free falling, it's the chance you give your friends to catch you.” — Meredith Grey "You were like coming up for fresh air. It's like I was drowning and you saved me. It's all I know." — Derek Shepherd "Pick me. Choose me. Love me." — Meredith Grey "When you are sharing your life with a person, you talk to them, you think with them, you make decisions with them, you are loyal to them." — Miranda Bailey "You are my person, you will always be my person." — Cristina Yang "Don't do that! Don't be a hero. You're my person. I need you alive. You make me brave. OK, now we dance it out." — Cristina Yang "If there's one thing I've learned over the years, it's that it only takes one person, one patient, one moment to change your life forever, to change your perspective, color your thinking." — Cristina Yang "I need you on board. I need you to cheer me on. Because you're the only one who knows me. Darkly. Really knows me." — Meredith Grey "They wouldn't let me confirm my appointment unless I designated an emergency contact person... You're my person." — Cristina Yang "Shut up, I'm your person." — Meredith Grey "Gratitude. Appreciation. Giving thanks. No matter what words you use, it all means the same thing. Happy. We're supposed to be happy." — Meredith Grey "I can't go. We have to dance it out. That's how we finish." — Cristina Yang “Are you plotting a murder? A nuclear attack? It's fine, I'll get on board. I’m sure you have a good reason.” — Meredith Grey “She's my best friend, and right or wrong, she was there when you weren't.” — Meredith Grey “We're friends, real friends. And that means, no matter how long it takes, when you finally do decide to look back, I'll still be here.” — Meredith Grey “I think it's important to take the time to tell the people you love how much you love them while they can hear you.” — Meredith Grey “Friends are the family we choose.” — Meredith Grey