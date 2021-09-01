Potatoes are so versatile. They can be fried, baked, mashed, and now, turned into hotels. That’s right, you can stay in a potato-inspired Airbnb in Idaho, and it’s all thanks to The Great Spud Getaway. In honor of National Potato Month, which happens to be September, McAlister’s Deli is putting together a four-day all-expenses-paid trip for one lucky winner. That winner will get to spend a few nights sleeping in the Big Idaho Potato Hotel from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17 as well round-trip flights for you and a guest, $400, a free rental car, and a year’s supply of Giant Spuds (aka baked potatoes) from McAlister’s Deli.

This Airbnb located in Boise looks just like a giant potato from the outside, but once you step inside, you’ll see it’s a gorgeous one-bedroom stay. The potato hotel actually has Tulum vibes with minimalist decor, potted plants throughout the spud, and a chic antler chandelier. With a mini fridge for you to use, a record player with old school records to choose from, and a cozy bed, it’s the perfect romantic getaway for you and someone you find spudtacular. It’s also great for two best spuddies who are looking for a vacay they’ll never forget.

If that sounds a-peeling to you, you’ll want to enter The Great Spud Getaway, which means you could be staying at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel for free from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17. To cast your name in the running, you just need to post or tweet a photo on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with your “spud creation” starting on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. ET through September 14 at 11:50 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to tag McAlister’s Deli’s socials — @McAlistersDeli on Facebook, @McAlistersDeli on Twitter, and @mcalistersdeli on Instagram — in your post and use the tag #spudbudsweeps as well. When the sweepstakes wraps up on Sept. 14, the winner will be randomly selected from all entries.

The winner, who will be notified on Sept. 21, will walk away with round-trip flights for them and a guest to Idaho as well as a free rental car, a $400 American Express gift card, a year’s supply of free Giant Spuds from McAlister’s Deli, and a three-night stay at the Bid Idaho Potato Hotel.

If you plan to travel to Idaho, keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that you should wait until you are fully vaccinated before you travel domestically. You should also adhere to all local and state COVID-19 regulations. If you win, you’ll probably spend most of your time at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, but there will be other potato-themed activities available to you and your guest. That includes a chance to ride in the Big Idaho Potato Truck with a potato just as big as your hotel on board.

The private Big Idaho Potato Hotel is also located on over 400 acres of farmland and comes with it’s own adorable jersey cow to keep you company during your stay. So, when you’re not relaxing in a potato, you can a-moo-se yourself with a cow. It doesn’t get more one-of-a-kind than that.

The Airbnb also comes with a renovated silo that doubles as both your bathroom for the stay as well as a spa retreat complete with a fireplace. If you’re looking to really treat yourself, relax in the tub with the fireplace going while stargazing at night. Since you’ll be away from the city, the sky is sure to be crystal clear and the stars will be extra bright.

Keep in mind you’ll also receive a year’s supply of Giant Spuds from McAlister’s Deli, so you can enjoy the fun even after your potato vacay is over. For potato stans, this truly is a trip of a lifetime. Sure, most people can say they’ve had their fair share of fries and maybe even enjoyed a baked potato or two, but only a few people can say they’ve slept in a potato IRL. So, you might as well enter The Great Spud Getaway and starch your potato dreams now.

