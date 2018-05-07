Graduation day is right around the corner, so get your confetti ready to toss up in the air. Congratulations are certainly in order. The past four years have been hard work, and now's the prime time to celebrate all you've accomplished. The ceremony is about commemorating your college experience with your peers, and you'll live for the moment when you turn your tassel. But let's get real here: your grad party is when the real celebration begins. All eyes will be on you as your friends and family raise their glasses to their favorite graduate. You'll want to party it up in style, and these graduation party theme ideas will help make your day even more special.

Choose a theme that really speaks to your soul. It will help with picking out the right decorations, snacks, and even music. Whether it’s a travel theme or beach themed graduation party, your guests are guaranteed to have a good time. The only problem is, you've already spent hours working on finals and wrapping up your essays. You deserve a break, and these graduation theme ideas will make your life a little easier. Hopefully, these 11 graduation party themes will give you even a little bit of inspiration. Picking a theme will be the only work you'll have to do, and the rest will fall into place. So, party on, because you deserve it. Happy graduation day!

01 It's Time To Get Nostalgic AF With A Disney Graduation Party TikTok Just because you're about to take a major step into adulthood, that doesn't mean you need to turn down the fun. It's time to get super nostalgic. Use your graduation party as an excuse to do everything you miss about growing up. Have a bounce house, Disney song karaoke, tiaras fit for a princess, and a colorful cake with sprinkles galore. This party is going to be extremely Instagram-worthy, so don't forget to pass a few Polaroid cameras around.

02 A Dr. Seuss Party That Celebrates "The Places You'll Go" "Oh, the places you'll go" is a perfect quote for graduation pics, cap decorations, and even your travel graduation party theme. Have an entirely Dr. Seuss-themed bash, complete with hot air balloon decorations, green egg and ham sandwiches, and even some Truffula tree centerpieces. Your grad party will feel whimsical like something straight out of the pages of a Dr. Seuss book.

03 A Travel Graduation Party Theme For The Grad With Wanderlust Now that you've graduated, it's the perfect time to check off those bucket list destinations. If you're filled with wanderlust, a travel-themed grad party is the way to go. Decorate your backyard with vintage suitcases filled with flowers, and hang paper airplanes like streamers all around. Get a large map so your guests can put push pins into all the places they think you should go, and don't forget to have a globe for your friends and family to sign.

04 Say "Aloha" To Graduate Life With A Beach Graduation Party Graduation is timed perfectly at the beginning of summer, so a beach-themed graduation party is only appropriate to celebrate the beautiful sunny days to come. Set up a tiki bar, and create a specialty cocktail dedicated exclusively to yourself. Invite your guests to wear their tropical best, and have a lei making station. You'll get the cutest pictures with your college besties.

05 Have S'more Fun With A Grad Party Bonfire A bonfire is another perfect grad party theme for the summer. Who doesn't love making delicious s'mores? Put together a DIY s'mores table where everyone can make their own treat with different types of chocolate and marshmallows. Serve up some special hot chocolate, and sit around the fire while sharing your favorite memories from school.

06 Remember The Good Times With A Throwback Party TikTok Throw it back to your childhood with a throwback party inspired by your favorite era. Break out the string lights and clothespins to hang pics throughout the party, and invite all your guests to dress up. To create an artsy, intimate vibe, use pictures from your childhood and throughout your college experience. Not only can you use old photos to decorate banners and centerpieces, but you can also put together a photo album for your friends to sign. To really make things unique, you can add a music theme to your graduation party inspired by your favorite throwback song. Plus, don’t forget to set up a photo booth for guests to take new pics in, too, with a fun chalkboard backdrop. To add to the throwback theme, leave out disposable cameras for your party guests to take pics with all night, and even come up with a special hashtag to document everything on the 'Gram.

07 Embrace #Adulting With Your Grad Party Theme wera Rodsawang/Moment/Getty Images If you already have your job lined up prior to graduation, get in the spirit by throwing a party based on your new career. Whether you’re becoming a teacher, marketing professional, techie, or diving into another exciting industry, have all of your fam and friends dress the part. Get themed decorations, send your guests outfit inspo, and have fun with it.

08 A Grad Party Theme That’s All About School Spirit martinedoucet/E+/Getty Images Maybe you’re not so into themes, but still want to have a cohesive “school” feel to your graduation party. Gather school photos throughout the years, school memorabilia, and anything else revolving around your past 16+ years of education. Pick a couple of colors for decorations, display your photos, and have a low-key graduation themed party. Write on a large chalkboard to welcome guests near the entrance of the party, play fun school games (heads up, seven up, anyone?), and really throw it back by serving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

09 A Backyard BBQ Grad Party Since graduation is typically in the summer months, throw an epic backyard BBQ for all of your family and friends. There’s nothing like grilling burgers and hot dogs, playing a game of corn hole, and soaking up the sun when summer is just beginning—especially when there’s a reason to celebrate. Get plaid tablecloths, fill the coolers with your favorite drinks, and lay out Polaroid cameras for guests to capture the fun afternoon.

10 Embrace Boho Chic Vibes For The ‘Gram Maria Korneeva/Moment/Getty Images Searching for a graduation theme that’s totally Instagram or TikTok worthy? Stick to a chic boho theme with a neutral-colored balloon arch, tons of flowers, and a long picnic table in the backyard where you and your guests will sit on aesthetically-pleasing pillows. Your family and friends will love getting cute pictures for their own social media, and it’s a celebration that’s totally your vibe.

11 A Bridgerton Tea Party For Graduation Vuk Saric/E+/Getty Images If you can’t get enough of Bridgerton, throw a Bridgerton-inspired garden party to celebrate your big accomplishment. Have all of your friends and family dress on theme; send them all inspiration photos and ideas so everyone knows what to expect. Create a dreamy set-up that includes lots of flowers, simple candles, tea, and macarons.