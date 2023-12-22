TikTok really is that girl. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for fashion advice, new makeup products to try, or relaxing content meant to chill you out when you’re stressed and need to decompress. There’s no shame in loving a good scroll and protecting your peace through the phone. Some people love ASMR, others prefer coloring videos, but for many that source of tranquility is watching food videos. It’s not surprising the low sizzle of a hot grill or the crisp slice of a loaf of bread is calming enough to loosen up the nerves.

In a recent poll of 2,000 Americans who cook regularly, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Noom, 65% of respondents said they find food-related social media content soothing — and a third of the responders either “always” or “often” consume this content before bed as a mode of relaxation. According to the survey, the average person sees 13 food-related videos during any given week.

If you’re a part of the “food-content lovers” club or are trying to hop on the bandwagon, TikTok has got you covered. Below, find Gen Z TikTokers to follow if you want to watch relaxing cooking content.

If you’re looking for videos that will have you drooling over your screen, Tineke Younger is the girl for you. The content creator and Season 2 contestant on Next Level Chef, has been a TikTok favorite for a while (she has 6.2 million followers), and she’s the perfect account to follow if you want to learn how to make the most delectable mac and cheese or the juiciest short rib.

Skylar Toth does a little bit of everything, but she has a number of popular baking videos that’ll make you crave her delicious looking chocolate cookies or her viral bread and butter candle. Not to mention, she has a series where she makes food to accompany the Disney movies she watches. For those wanting to disappear into a dreamy heaven of peach cobbler and s’mores cookies, click the follow button immediately.

Bria Lem is without a doubt one of TikTok’s most passionate food lovers. The TikToker does a great job at not only making her videos relaxing to watch, but easy to follow, so when you get in the kitchen to copy a recipe you’re never stressed. She’ll show you all her favorites, including her everyday coffee mix and her go-to sandwich. Plus, even watching her Trader Joe’s and Whole Food hauls is way to de-stress.

This model and TikToker is the lifestyle creator to follow, whether you’re into her daily vlogs or her tasty dishes. With her soothing voice and mouthwatering meals, Nara Smith will show you her favorite midnight snack, new breakfast obsession, and every luscious bite she chefs up whether it’s Thai Red Curry or Yaki Udon.

For ASMR lovers, Edith Galvez, who has 7.4 million followers, makes aesthetically-pleasing cooking videos to both watch and listen to. Using original sound with no music backdrop, her chopping, slicing, and dicing is sure to put you at ease. Find simple dishes like macaroni salad or more advanced pasta and meat recipes.