Instagram is like the friend who is always trying out new and different aesthetics. First, it was the addition of Insta Stories, and then, it was Instagram Reels. Now, the latest feature to be added into the mix is Instagram Notes. If you’ve opened up your DMs recently, you may have seen Instagram Notes pop up at the top of your screen. These mini messages are a nostalgic way to update your friends on your status throughout the day, and you need some ideas for funny things to put on Instagram Notes to help get you started.

Whenever you’re trying out something new for the first time, it can seen daunting. That’s how you may feel about writing your first Instagram Notes message. You want to look like you know what you’re doing with this new feature while also staying true to yourself. A way to test out the function without too much stress is to keep it lighthearted with a note that will make your friends LOL.

The funniest Instagram Notes will demonstrate confidence even when you’re still thinking to yourself, “WTF is Instagram Notes?” Of course, since you may still be wondering how to use Instagram Notes, make it super easy on yourself by copying one of these Instagram Notes ideas. This list of funny notes for Instagram can let your friends know how you really feel, start up a new conversation, or just share what you’re doing in the moment. Since the feature has been compared to AIM Away Messages, you may even want to channel some nostalgic, early 2000s vibes for a funny Instagram note that includes your favorite throwback lyrics. Whatever you end up sharing, it’s sure to be one of the best Instagram Notes you ever post.

Milko/E+/Getty Images