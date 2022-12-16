Funny Things To Put On Instagram Notes To Channel Your Inner Y2K Teen
BRB, g2g post on Instagram Notes.
Instagram is like the friend who is always trying out new and different aesthetics. First, it was the addition of Insta Stories, and then, it was Instagram Reels. Now, the latest feature to be added into the mix is Instagram Notes. If you’ve opened up your DMs recently, you may have seen Instagram Notes pop up at the top of your screen. These mini messages are a nostalgic way to update your friends on your status throughout the day, and you need some ideas for funny things to put on Instagram Notes to help get you started.
Whenever you’re trying out something new for the first time, it can seen daunting. That’s how you may feel about writing your first Instagram Notes message. You want to look like you know what you’re doing with this new feature while also staying true to yourself. A way to test out the function without too much stress is to keep it lighthearted with a note that will make your friends LOL.
The funniest Instagram Notes will demonstrate confidence even when you’re still thinking to yourself, “WTF is Instagram Notes?” Of course, since you may still be wondering how to use Instagram Notes, make it super easy on yourself by copying one of these Instagram Notes ideas. This list of funny notes for Instagram can let your friends know how you really feel, start up a new conversation, or just share what you’re doing in the moment. Since the feature has been compared to AIM Away Messages, you may even want to channel some nostalgic, early 2000s vibes for a funny Instagram note that includes your favorite throwback lyrics. Whatever you end up sharing, it’s sure to be one of the best Instagram Notes you ever post.
- “Insert cryptic song lyric here.”
- “If someone knows what Instagram Notes is, please lmk.”
- “g2g bye!”
- “LeT tHe RaIn FaLl DoWn AnD wAkE mY dReAmS.” — Hilary Duff, “Come Clean”
- “BRB, at work.”
- “Who wants to go to Hot Topic later?”
- “What’s going on 2nite?”
- “I can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot girl sh*t.” — @makeupbychelseax
- “Are you Team Edward or Team Jacob?”
- “JoBros 4ever!”
- “It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me.” — Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- “BRB, at Harry’s house.”
- “Go like my last post.”
- “I still don’t know how to make a Reel.”
- “That’s hot.” — Paris Hilton
- “On a date with Pete Davidson.”
- “Who wants to talk ‘White Lotus’?”
- “g2g, my dad needs to computer [eye roll emoji].”
- “Hands down, this is the *best day* I can ever remember.” — Dashboard Confessional, “Hands Down”
- “Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?” — Avril Lavigne, “Complicated”
- “Anyone have extra Taylor Swift tickets?”
- “TTYL!”
- “*Listening to Paramore*”
- “TFW you don’t know what Instagram Notes are.”
- “Don’t tell my work I’m on Instagram again.”
- “Wazzup?”
- “...and you’re watching Disney Channel.”
- “Hannah Montana really did have the best of both worlds.”
- “I let the dogs out.”
- “Who remembers Myspace?”
- “Call me, beep me, if you wanna reach me.” — Christina Milian, “Call Me, Beep Me!”
- “Let’s make Instagram Instagram again.”
- “Should I cut my bangs?”
- “A/S/L?”
- “I find social media to be a soul-sucking void of meaningless affirmation.” — Wednesday
- “Should I dye my hair black like Wednesday?”
- “Parents just don’t understand.” — DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, “Parents Just Don’t Understand”
- “I'm sorry but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now.” — Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do”
- “‘Cause I'm just a teenage dirtbag, baby.” — Wheatus, “Teenage Dirtbag”
- “WeLl, GoOd 4 U, yOu LoOk HapPy AnD hEaLtHy.” — Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”
- “POV: You don’t understand Instagram Notes.”
- “Who wants to go to Target?”
- “My DMs aren’t open.”
- “WTF is this?”
- “Yoongi, marry me.”