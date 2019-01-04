90 Funny Group Names For All Your *Exclusive* Private Snapchat Stories

Nowadays, a group chat is as necessary as weekend brunch. There's not a day that goes by without a “what’s up” text sent between friends. If you have serious squad goals, your group even has a Snapchat dedicated to sending selfies back and forth. Keeping your friends updated on your day-to-day shenanigans is a must, which is why funny group chat names for private stories on Snapchat are what your crew needs right now.

Throughout your day, there are so many things that can make you LOL. Your morning could start off with a quick trip to your fave local coffee shop. When you’re waiting for your latte and scrolling through Snapchat, you may discover a new filter that has you laughing so hard you start crying. Surprise your friends with a silly selfie using that filter. To make sure you don’t accidentally send your snap to the wrong group, you need to make sure you have proper private story names in place.

Sharing funny moments with your besties should be as easy as opening up Snapchat and sending your pics. Since you’re always making each other giggle, you should choose a funny private story name that fits your vibe. If you’re currently drawing blanks, peep this list of 90 private Snapchat story name ideas. Send the list to your besties and see which one has everyone laughing the most. Once you’ve got your name picked out, kick off your chat with a challenge to send the funniest selfie you can snap and get ready to giggle at all the gems being sent your way.

Mermaid To Be BFFs Friendships And Guac I A-Peach-Iate Your Snaps Lettuce Snap All Day Let's Taco 'Bout Snapchat Bend And Snapchat Everyone Romaine Calm Nothing Is Impastable Waddle I Do Without You? Snap Out Of It Prioritize Selfie Care We Woof The Dog Filter Pearfect Snap Snaps For Elle Beleaf In Better Snaps Time Fries When You’re Snapping Snap A Waffle Lot I’m Ear For You Cerealsly Good Snaps Cereal Snapper Snailed These Snaps Serious Snap Streak No Butter Snaps Snaps Make Miso Happy Let’s Bake It Down Snap On, Snap Off Toasted Bae-Goals Dear Diary Brunch Ladies We’re Not Lion XOXO Gossip Girl Keep Calm And Curry On Donut You Want Some Snaps Oh Snap, My Friends Snap Together What Happens On Snapchat, Stays On Snapchat Good Chives Only Caution: [fire emoji] Feeling Snaptastic Snap To It My Beys Express Yourselfie S'more Snaps Always Camera Ready Hold The Kiwi To My Heart The Meme Team Sharing Is Caring Gouda Snaps Confession Time Snap Up Your Life CEOs Of Snapchat The Suite Life [heart emoji] Meow Friends We Share Because We Care My Boos [ghost emoji] The Snap Pack Break The Internet Donut Know What I'd Do Without You Donut Stop Snapping Avengers Assemble Wheely Good Snaps Snaps Like No Otter Turn Down For Brunch Unicorny Friends My Grinches Suc-cute-lent Snaps A Whole Latte Snaps Llama Take A Selfie Coffee And Snapchat Filters Muffin Compares To You Time To Sip And Spill The Tea Let's Take An Elfie Watts Up Besties S'Whale Snaps Thyme To Snap The Pretty Committee Game Of Phones My Best Teas Our Snaps Go Onion On Feline Good Crew Mistakes Were Made… Shrimply The Best Snaps One In A Melon My Bébés Souper Snaps Love So Matcha None Of Your Business Purrfect Snaps Feline Like Snapping Butter Than The Rest