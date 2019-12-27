There are only a few things in life sweet enough to make you stop whatever you're doing and AOL ("aww" out loud). Your sweet sleeping pup is arguably one of them. There's something so precious about seeing your furry friend so peaceful and cozy that you can't help pulling out your phone to snap a pic. You want to capture and treasure these adorable moments by sharing them on the 'Gram — which is why you need captions for your dog when they're sleeping and these sleeping dog quotes will do.

While fur babies are super adorable when they’re being playful, it's those quiet moments that really get you in your feels. Whether it's them sharing (well, let's be honest — hogging) the bed with you or falling asleep belly up on the floor, your instinct is to take out your phone and snap a pic ASAP. Everyone can agree the world needs to see this cuteness, and funny sleeping dog captions will help you post those photos with ease.

Let’s face it, you’re at a loss for words anytime you see your dog doing something extra adorable. To help you out the next time your pup is stretched out, snoring, belly up, obviously in complete comfort mode, just use any of these 50 sleeping dog captions for Instagram. Combining the right sleeping dogs quotes with your pic, Boomerang, or selfie of you cheesing by their side will give you a pawsome post.

"The sleepiest pupper you ever did see." "Warning: This pic contains too much cuteness for one person." "The definition of pawfection." "Snoozin'." "Do not disturb the cuteness." "Someone pawtied too hard." "I wonder if my dog dreams about me." "The snuggle is real." "Life is ruff when you're this cute." "I wish I could sleep as much as my dog does." "Sorry, work. I can't come in today. My dog's being too cute." "It's a stay in bed with your dog kind of day." "Any day spent with my dog is automatically my favorite day." "You're welcome for this adorable pic of my dog." "If you love someone, let them sleep." "Dreaming of Milk-Bones and chew toys." "My dog fell asleep and I fell in love." "Chewing all those toys really took a lot out of my dog." "The calm before the storm." "Wake me up when dinner is ready." "Howl do you sleep?" "Home is where my dog is sleeping." "My dog is pawsitively adorable." "I could sleep fur-ever with you." "I woof spending time with you." "Is it nap time again?" "Sweet dreams are made of this." — Eurythmics, "Sweet Dreams" "If my dog has taught me anything, it's that the more naps, the better." "My dog took the term, 'just sleep on it,' literally." "Someone went hard at the dog park today." "My dog loves taking naps, because they're like time machines to their next meal." "All you need is love... and a pupper." "Never give up on your dreams. Keep sleeping instead." "Buys a nice dog bed. Sleeps here instead." "His favorite way to sleep: Paws up." "Raise your paw if you're currently sleeping." "Someone's hogging the bed again, but I'm not mad about it." "Internally squealing with delight, because I don't want to wake my cute pup." "I will love you fur-ever and ever." "You're looking at the ultimate napper." “Do you think my dog dreams about me as much as I dream about them?” “How is it that my dog knows how to pose even when he’s/she’s sleeping?” “Someone had too much kibble and crashed.” “I guess someone had a ruff day.” “We haven’t learned ‘roll over’ yet, so I guess my dog is just sleeping on me.” “Watch out for the poodle on the floor.” “I’ll just let my dog sleep all day. It’s the leashed I can do.” “You have the corg-key to my heart.” “You look furry comfortable.” “As they say, ‘let sleeping dogs lie.’”