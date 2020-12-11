Whether you're on Santa's naughty or nice list this year, you're at least on someone else's Secret Santa shopping radar. The classic Christmas exchange is full of fun surprises, which is why you want to avoid any unwanted ones by communicating the rules of the game with your squad ASAP. To spice up your current convo, use this handy list of group chat names for Secret Santa that will make coordinating gifts merry and bright.

Whether you’re planning an in-person exchange this year with your core group of besties or going virtual again, having some fun Christmas team names feels necessary. In order to fully immerse yourself in the season, you’ve got to add that little bit of holiday spirit to every detail of your party planning. By switching out your usual group chat name for some ​​fun Christmas names, you’ll be constantly filled with joy every time you get a notification.

These funny Christmas team names can also be used for all the reindeer games you plan to play after exchanging gifts. There are a ton of holiday drinking games, and even just Christmas movie-themed trivia could be a fun idea as you’re sipping on hot cocoa. When it comes time to split into teams, it will be easier with some funny Christmas names to assign to each group. Of course, you’ll want to reserve the best Christmas team name for your group chat. The question is which one is the best.

For a group chat filled with holiday memes, choose an equally punny name for your chat. This list has tons of funny names for Secret Santa discussions that’ll really fit your vibe. Or, pick a heartfelt chat name to remind your long-distance besties that no matter how far apart you are, your love is always close by. As long as you’re communicating with your friends or family this holiday season, these 90 group chat names for Secret Santa are sure to come in handy and get you and your crew in an up-gifting mood.

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Santa's Secret Squad Snow Sisters Squad Sleighs Together Distance Makes The Heart Grow Merrier Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen... The Little Elves That Could Lights Of My Life The Claus Family Don't Open Your Gifts Early Yule Love These Gifts My Grinches Merry Zoomas Makin' Spirits Brighter The Stuff In My Stocking The Gingerbread Fam Rudolphs Jingle Bell Bros Ho-Ho-Homies A Giftin' Mood My Presents Santa's Babies The Chimney Crashers Snow Mates For Life For The Festivi-teas Always Sleighin' Candy Cane Cuties The Santa Clauses Santa's Helpers All The Jingle Ladies Pinin' Fir You Be Claus I Love You We Are The Elves The Sleigh Team Scrooge-Free Zone Your Presents Is Requested Santa's Sidekicks Here For You 100 Present That's A Wrap Christmas Crew The Abominable Snow Girls The Whos Say It Ain't Snow We Are Peppermint To Be Up To Snow Good Takes One To Snow One Rudolph And Co. Snow Place Like Home Snow One More Important Santa Babies What's The Zoom Link Again? Aboard The Polar Express Santa's Secretaries Toy Makers Elves On Shelves This Twas Us Dreaming Of Secret Santa Buddy The Elf Would Approve Merrily Missin' You Xmas Mischief Fir-ever Friends Silent Night... Never Tinsel And Tequila Snow Angels Yule Be Surprised Ho-Ho-Homesick Hot Toddies Who's Getting Coal? Just Go Along Wreath It Don't Get Caroled Away Naughty But Nice No Coal Zone Tiffany's Always Works Wrappin' It Up My Xmas Cookies Marshmallow Kisses Team Santa All Of The Other Reindeer Make It Rein The Noel-It-Alls Love You From Head To Mistletoe Feeling Santa-mental Ice To Have Some Friends Wrap Stars It’s Snow-time We Snow The Drill Rebels Without A Claus Icy What You Did There A Jolly Good Time Not-So-Silent Chat The White Elephant In The Room