Quitting a job is always a positive step when you’re working somewhere that doesn’t treat you right or feed your hunger for life. It’s not always easy, especially when you’ve invested your time and labor, but staying too long in a bad situation just takes time away from an even better opportunity to take shape. One job is never worth breaking your soul over, which is basically what Beyonce herself tells us in her new Great Resignation single “Break My Soul.” So if you’re “'bout to explode, take off this load” and send in your two weeks’ notice today, snap a victory shot and post it on Instagram (or even LinkedIn!) with these funny quitting job quotes for captions that’ll stick it to the boss. Like Queen Bey says, “You won't break my soul. I'm telling everybody, everybody.”

Leaving something that no longer benefits you takes a lot of courage, but you owe it to yourself to enjoy the work you do. The average person spends about one-third of their life working — that’s a lot of wasted time being unhappy! But when you find joy in what you put out in the world, you’ll end up strengthening your talents and contributing even better work.

Eventually, you reach a point where it’s time to cut your losses, regroup, and imagine a better job role for yourself that makes your life better, instead of draining you for all you’re worth. Soon enough, you’ll land a better gig and need some new job captions for your #winning ‘Gram. If you need the motivation to quit a soul-breaking job or you’re already posing for your celebratory “peace out!” post, pull out these Instagram captions and quotes about quitting your job.

Shutterstock