40 Funny Mother’s Day Captions To Celebrate The Most Special Lady In Your Life

First things first: moms are superheroes in disguise. They can do anything and everything, and never complain while doing so. It makes perfect sense that we take a very special day out of the year to celebrate them and only them (athough, we should definitely be celebrating them every other day, too). No matter how you’re spending Mother’s Day together, you’re bound to snap a cute and silly picture of the two of you and post it to the ‘Gram. Before you hit post, you’ll need some funny Mother's Day captions to help commemorate this special day, the laughs you had, and the quality time you spent with the best woman in your life.

If you have a great relationship with your mom, she literally means everything to you. She shows you she cares in little ways, like leaving a sweet Post-it on your fridge that says "I love you" when she comes over to visit, or in huge ways, like helping you finance your first car. She's a total boss when it comes to parenting, and even though you might not see her as much as you used to, her voice of reason is always in the back of your head when you need it.

You might be brunching or simply relaxing with mimosas and face masks to celebrate Mother's Day. That means plenty of fun pictures will be taken, and plenty of opportunities to use some Mother’s Day captions to complement them. Take Mother’s Day to completely focus on the amazing woman that is your mother. Snap plenty of pictures — you know she wants to do that, anyway — and love on her lots with the perfect caption. She deserves it.

Shutterstock

"Hey mom — mimosas are on me today." "I've got the best brunch date ever." "Mothers are like buttons, they hold everything together." "Brunching with the best." "Love you a (Mother's Day) brunch." "OMG, my mom was right about everything." "Hakuna mimosa. It means it's brunch time." "She stole a pizza my heart.” "I doughnut know what I'd do without you." "On Mother's Day, we brunch." "Not always eye to eye. But always heart to heart." "Home is wherever my mom is." You're the mom everyone wishes they had." "Time wines when you’re having fun with your mom.” "First my mom, forever my friend." "It's beginning to look a lot like brunch time." "Mom, well done! I'm awesome." "She's the kind of person I want to be." "Sometimes, she puts orange juice in her champagne. Today is not one of those days." "Cheers to my mom, who did a grape job raisin me." "Sending this selfie to Nasa, because my mom is such a star.” "I love that we don't need to say out loud that I'm your favorite child." "Who needs a superhero when I have my mom?" "Dear mom, I get it now. You can say 'I told you so.' if you want." "Gouda times with the best mom around." "Mom: a title just above queen." "You say tomato, we say Bloody Mary. You say orange juice, we say mimosa. You say peach, we say bellini. You see how this goes?" "Love you to infinity and beyond." “You’re the Lorelai to my Rory.” “Nothing is really lost until mom can’t find it.” “Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.” “Mom, my biggest fan.” “Keep calm and call your mom.” “You’re my favorite parent, and I’m your favorite child.” “Besties ‘till the restie.” “I’m more and more like you every day.” “This is the person I got my good looks from.” “A girl always needs her mom.” “Thanks for letting me call you at least three times a day.” “Obviously the coolest mom I know.”