30 Awesome Comments To Post On Your Friends' Instas To Hype Them Up

You're scrolling through your Instagram feed, seeing pic after pic... and then something super cute catches your eye. It may be an artsy mirror selfie of your bestie rocking a fire makeup #lewk or some stunning vacay photos from their latest adventure. You can't click the comment button any faster. Your go-to thing to post may be a bunch of heart-eye or fire emojis — and that's perfectly fine — but what you really need are some fresh things to comment on your friend’s post that'll instantly make their day.

It's not enough to just like a post anymore — you should really let your friend know how much you love and support their content. As a good friend, it's your job to take on the role of hype person and No. 1 fan, whether it's an #OOTD pic, a weekend photo-dump, or an Instagram Reel of them dancing in their room. If you’re not sure what to say, don't fret at all. Simply use any of these 30 cute and funny comments that can perfectly express how much you care about your friend on Instagram. It may seem like a simple thing to leave a comment, but it can really brighten your BFF’s day and they'll be feeling the love in no time.

Shutterstock

"You were born to make history." "The world wants to thank you for gracing us with this selfie." "Sorry, gonna be late to hang out because I had to stop and admire this pic for way too long." "Just want to let everyone know my bestie looks this good all day, every day." "I want to be you when I grow up." "How are you not verified yet? You are the only star I want to follow on Instagram." "Who needs inspirational quotes when you inspire me all the time?" "This selfie is going to break the internet." "One word: stunning." "I have no words, so here's everything I'm feeling: [fire emoji] [raised hands emoji] [heart-eye emoji]." "Some people serve up looks, but you serve up LEWKS." "You should really put a warning for all your fire pics." "That's my best friend, she a real bad bitch.” — Saweetie, “Best Friend” "YAS Queen." "I apologize for all the comments I'm about to leave, but I just can't stop loving this pic." "Can I get your autograph? I'm your No. 1 fan." "Hello, gorgeous." — Funny Girl "I live for your content." "I'm a bigger fan of you than pizza... and that's saying a lot." "Happiness looks gorgeous on you." "LOVE you, and this." "NEED. THOSE. SHOES." "Please print this out and frame it for me." "You are sofa king awesome." "I adore the heck out of you." “You’re the coolest. No [baseball cap emoji].” “#Blessed to have you on my feed.” “How do you make a phone selfie look so professional?” “OK, everyone else can pack it up and go home. This is the greatest Insta post ever.” “Hey friend, you dropped this: [crown emoji].”