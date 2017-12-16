Social Media
Anna and Elsa from 'Frozen' hold hands outside as it snows, inspiring some frozen quotes about siste...

58 Frozen Quotes That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Winter Snaps

Because some people are worth melting for.

By Alani Vargas
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Disney+

Winter is a magical time of year, and you can’t “let it go” when it comes to the Instagram-worthy moments you’re bound to capture. While you may want to take a stroll in your own backyard wonderland, the snowy weather also makes you want to get cozy on the couch and watch your fave flicks. One of your top movie picks may be Frozen (or the equally as good Frozen 2) and what better season than winter to enjoy time with Elsa? After streaming, you can create your own Frozen-inspired moments in the snow, and these Frozen quotes for Instagram captions will come in handy when it comes time to post your wintry pics.

Frozen’s storyline may have made you fall in love with the film when it was released back in 2013. You also probably enjoyed the rest of the series and are a major fan of all the Elsa, Anna, and Olaf adventures. Truth be told, it might be a winter goal of yours to channel the Frozen characters on your Instagram feed. Whether you rock an icy blue puffer jacket and long braid with a friend for your best Elsa look, or take a sweet selfie with the Anna to your Elsa, you’re sure to find a Frozen quote about sisters that fits your post. Simply pretend you’re in the kingdom of Arendelle with the Frozen crew, and let the creative juices flow while snapping away.

No matter what activities you have planned outside this winter, there are many Disney Frozen quotes that’ll perfectly pair with the pictures you snap. So, get inspired by your favorite Frozen characters, and let the chill vibes roll.

Disney+
  1. "I am not leaving here until we find some other act of true love to save you!" — Olaf
  2. "Do you wanna build a snowman? It doesn't have to be a snowman." — Anna
  3. "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Elsa
  4. "Winter's a good time to stay in and cuddle." — Olaf
  5. "Oh, I love it. It's so cute. It’s like a little baby unicorn." — Olaf
  6. "I think some company is overdue. I've started talking to the pictures on the walls!" — Anna
  7. "Who's the funny looking donkey?" — Olaf
  8. "Be the good girl you always have to be." — Elsa
  9. "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf
  10. "They say, 'Have courage,' and I'm trying to." — Anna
  11. "Uh-huh, and who's the reindeer?" — Olaf
  12. "Hi, everyone. I'm Olaf and I like warm hugs!" — Olaf
  13. "This is the best day of my life." — Olaf
  14. "Whoa. Now that's ice. I might cry." — Kristoff
  15. "I'll distract him while you run." — Olaf
  16. "I understand you're love experts." — Olaf
  17. "Have you had a meal with him yet? What if you hate the way he eats? What if you hate the way he picks his nose?" — Kristoff
  18. "Oh, she's ice cold!" — Queen
  19. "The sky's awake, so I'm awake. So we have to play!" — Anna
  20. "Let's go kiss Hans! Who is this Hans?" — Olaf
  21. “Y'know, how about a little color? I'm thinking maybe some crimson, chartreuse. How about yellow? No, not yellow. Yellow and snow?” — Olaf
  22. "I never knew winter could be so beautiful." — Anna
  23. "You don't have to live in fear, 'cause for the first time in forever, I will be right here.” — Anna
  24. "Arendelle's in deep, deep, deep, deep... snow." — Anna
  25. "Oh, I don't know why, but I've always loved the idea of summer, and sun, and all things hot." — Olaf
  26. "For the first time in forever, nothing's in my way." — Anna
  27. "Hey, we were just talking about you! All good things, all good things." — Olaf
  28. "You kind of set off an eternal winter... everywhere." — Anna
  29. "Do me a favor and grab my butt." — Olaf
  30. "The only frozen heart around here is yours." — Anna
  31. "Love... is... putting someone else's needs before yours." — Olaf
  32. "Yes, I'm alone, but I'm alone and free." — Elsa
  33. "Oh, look at that. I've been impaled." — Olaf
  34. "Put me in summer and I'll be a… happy snowman.” — Olaf
  35. "You're no match for Elsa." — Anna
  36. "Olaf, you're melting!" — Anna
  37. "But people smell better than reindeers. Sven, don't you think that I'm right? That's once again true, for all except you." — Kristoff
  38. "That's no blizzard. That's my sister." — Anna
  39. "But she froze your heart." — Hans
  40. "I’m awkward. You’re gorgeous. Wait, what?" — Anna
  41. "I'll tell you why. We need Elsa to bring back summer." — Kristoff
  42. "Whoa. I'll replace your sled, and everything in it." — Anna
  43. "It's true love!" — Anna
  44. “​​How I wish it would stay this way forever.” — Olaf
  45. “When are you going to see yourself the way I do?” — Anna
  46. “Don’t you know that part of me wants to go into the unknown? — Elsa
  47. “We call this making the best out of what we can control.” — Olaf
  48. “Promise we do this together, okay?” — Anna
  49. “When nature speaks, we listen.” — Yelana
  50. “Come on, it’ll be fun. Unless we get stuck here, you starve, and I give up.” — Olaf
  51. “My love is not fragile.” — Kristoff
  52. “You’ll always have me!” — Anna
  53. “Who cares when there’s danger when there is love?” — Anna
  54. “When will you see yourself as I see you?” — Anna
  55. “Reindeer are better than people.” — Kristoff
  56. “Our lands and people, now connected by love.” — Anna

“I’m just living the dream. Oh, how I wish this could last forever.” — Olaf

Disney+

This article was originally published on