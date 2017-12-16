58 Frozen Quotes That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Winter Snaps

Winter is a magical time of year, and you can’t “let it go” when it comes to the Instagram-worthy moments you’re bound to capture. While you may want to take a stroll in your own backyard wonderland, the snowy weather also makes you want to get cozy on the couch and watch your fave flicks. One of your top movie picks may be Frozen (or the equally as good Frozen 2) and what better season than winter to enjoy time with Elsa? After streaming, you can create your own Frozen-inspired moments in the snow, and these Frozen quotes for Instagram captions will come in handy when it comes time to post your wintry pics.

Frozen’s storyline may have made you fall in love with the film when it was released back in 2013. You also probably enjoyed the rest of the series and are a major fan of all the Elsa, Anna, and Olaf adventures. Truth be told, it might be a winter goal of yours to channel the Frozen characters on your Instagram feed. Whether you rock an icy blue puffer jacket and long braid with a friend for your best Elsa look, or take a sweet selfie with the Anna to your Elsa, you’re sure to find a Frozen quote about sisters that fits your post. Simply pretend you’re in the kingdom of Arendelle with the Frozen crew, and let the creative juices flow while snapping away.

No matter what activities you have planned outside this winter, there are many Disney Frozen quotes that’ll perfectly pair with the pictures you snap. So, get inspired by your favorite Frozen characters, and let the chill vibes roll.

Disney+

"I am not leaving here until we find some other act of true love to save you!" — Olaf "Do you wanna build a snowman? It doesn't have to be a snowman." — Anna "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Elsa "Winter's a good time to stay in and cuddle." — Olaf "Oh, I love it. It's so cute. It’s like a little baby unicorn." — Olaf "I think some company is overdue. I've started talking to the pictures on the walls!" — Anna "Who's the funny looking donkey?" — Olaf "Be the good girl you always have to be." — Elsa "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf "They say, 'Have courage,' and I'm trying to." — Anna "Uh-huh, and who's the reindeer?" — Olaf "Hi, everyone. I'm Olaf and I like warm hugs!" — Olaf "This is the best day of my life." — Olaf "Whoa. Now that's ice. I might cry." — Kristoff "I'll distract him while you run." — Olaf "I understand you're love experts." — Olaf "Have you had a meal with him yet? What if you hate the way he eats? What if you hate the way he picks his nose?" — Kristoff "Oh, she's ice cold!" — Queen "The sky's awake, so I'm awake. So we have to play!" — Anna "Let's go kiss Hans! Who is this Hans?" — Olaf “Y'know, how about a little color? I'm thinking maybe some crimson, chartreuse. How about yellow? No, not yellow. Yellow and snow?” — Olaf "I never knew winter could be so beautiful." — Anna "You don't have to live in fear, 'cause for the first time in forever, I will be right here.” — Anna "Arendelle's in deep, deep, deep, deep... snow." — Anna "Oh, I don't know why, but I've always loved the idea of summer, and sun, and all things hot." — Olaf "For the first time in forever, nothing's in my way." — Anna "Hey, we were just talking about you! All good things, all good things." — Olaf "You kind of set off an eternal winter... everywhere." — Anna "Do me a favor and grab my butt." — Olaf "The only frozen heart around here is yours." — Anna "Love... is... putting someone else's needs before yours." — Olaf "Yes, I'm alone, but I'm alone and free." — Elsa "Oh, look at that. I've been impaled." — Olaf "Put me in summer and I'll be a… happy snowman.” — Olaf "You're no match for Elsa." — Anna "Olaf, you're melting!" — Anna "But people smell better than reindeers. Sven, don't you think that I'm right? That's once again true, for all except you." — Kristoff "That's no blizzard. That's my sister." — Anna "But she froze your heart." — Hans "I’m awkward. You’re gorgeous. Wait, what?" — Anna "I'll tell you why. We need Elsa to bring back summer." — Kristoff "Whoa. I'll replace your sled, and everything in it." — Anna "It's true love!" — Anna “​​How I wish it would stay this way forever.” — Olaf “When are you going to see yourself the way I do?” — Anna “Don’t you know that part of me wants to go into the unknown? — Elsa “We call this making the best out of what we can control.” — Olaf “Promise we do this together, okay?” — Anna “When nature speaks, we listen.” — Yelana “Come on, it’ll be fun. Unless we get stuck here, you starve, and I give up.” — Olaf “My love is not fragile.” — Kristoff “You’ll always have me!” — Anna “Who cares when there’s danger when there is love?” — Anna “When will you see yourself as I see you?” — Anna “Reindeer are better than people.” — Kristoff “Our lands and people, now connected by love.” — Anna

“I’m just living the dream. Oh, how I wish this could last forever.” — Olaf

Disney+