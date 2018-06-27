40 Fourth Of July Captions For Sparklers Pics That’ll Shine Bright On Your Feed

Every year, you can't help but fall more in love with the fireworks and festivities that come with celebrating the Fourth of July. Sparks are flying (literally), and the whole sky is lit up for all to swoon over. If that doesn't sound like the beginning of an enchanting fairy tale, then I don't know what does. It's incredible to consider how many people will be looking up to the sky, and when they look down at their phones, you'll be lighting up their feed with Fourth of July sparklers captions for Instagram.

Even when you're an adult, sparklers are still so entertaining. That spark is so photogenic, and you can't get enough of the little smoke patterns you make as it fizzles out. Yeah, you did this back when you were a kid, but a super lit holiday like the Fourth of July will always make you pretty nostalgic (even down to the red, white, and blue ice cream you're bound to take selfies with).

You likely already have the perfect outfit picked out, and it may include a red, white, and blue bandana or bright red lipstick. You might even throw in some cowboy boots to finish it off. Whether you're in your own backyard or at a rooftop party with your city friends, you won't want to pass up the chance to have a full-blown photo op with a little, sparkling piece of Fourth of July in your hand. Sorry, fireflies, but you've met your match.

That sparkler isn't going to stay lit for long, so make sure you're all set to post your pic with Fourth of July captions and sparklers quotes. Since you’ll likely take a ton of photos and even Boomerangs spelling things out with your sparklers, it’s best to have more than a few Fourth of July sparklers puns to go through. You could even capture some really artistic sparklers pic with long-exposure, so have some equally as creative Fourth of July quotes to go with them. While red, white, and blue is usually enough to describe your Fourth of July feels, these 40 sparklers captions are an added bonus for your pics.

LPETTET/E+/Getty Images

“When there's darkness around you, shine your light even brighter.” — Jeanette Coron "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, "Diamond" “Shine your light, the world needs it.” ― Eileen Anglin “Don't let anything dull your sparkle.” “Learn to twinkle your shine; because, it's beautiful!” ― Twinkle Sharma “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave." — Elmer Davis "Who ever said magic doesn't exist?" "If it involves fireworks, beach days, barbecues, and freedom — count me in." "Sparkle like no one's watching." "Hey, who turned the lights out?" “Stars shine even for those who refuse to look up.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo "Giving fireflies a run for their money." "Sparkle away." "It's still magic even if you know how it's done." — Terry Pratchett, A Hat Full of Sky " And so the adventure begins." "The real secret of magic lies in the performance." — David Copperfield "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." — Maya Angelou "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." — Kate Spade "Shine is my favorite color." "You mustn't be afraid to sparkle a little brighter, darling." "Do more of what makes you sparkle." "You can't handle all of this sparkle." "You were born to sparkle." "You light me up inside, like the Fourth of July." — Becky G, "Shower" "Talk about being lit." "From a little spark may burst a flame." — Dante Alighieri, Paradiso “'Cause I see, sparks fly whenever you smile.” – Taylor Swift, “Sparks Fly” “One little spark, lights up for you.” – Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman, “Journey Into Imagination: One Little Spark” “So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight.” – BTS, “Dynamite” “Turn the sparklers on.” “Hit it out of the spark.” “You’re sparking up the wrong tree.” “Just a walk in the spark.” “It’s about to get lit.” “I’m very outsparkling” “'Cause baby, you're a firework.” – Katy Perry, “Firework” “Feel free to sparkle.” “Keep calm and sparkle on.” “Sparkling so hard, I could be a firework.” “I ain’t afraid to sparkle on the Fourth of July.”