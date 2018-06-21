70 Fourth Of July Puns That’ll Pop Like Fireworks On The ‘Gram

It's that time of year again to get all of your friends together for an awesome Fourth of July party. Give me fireworks, hot dogs, and Miley Cyrus singing "Party In The U.S.A." on the radio, and I'm ready to ring in Independence Day in style. If you and your squad have plans for a pool party or rooftop barbecue this year, you'll need some Fourth of July puns for Instagram captions so you can post something witty right away.

The Fourth of July truly is the best day of the summer to celebrate from morning, all the way through the night. Whether you're having a beach picnic or backyard party, festive food and drinks are sure to be on the menu. Once nighttime rolls around, you may be planning on cuddling close with your partner by the bonfire as you watch the fireworks light up the sky. Every moment is Instagrammable, which means you need a plethora of Fourth of July puns.

With so much fun to be had, you really need a good Fourth of July pun on hand so you’re able to post right away Also, since people are low-key obsessed with puns, any of these punny Fourth of July captions will work with whatever red, white, and blue festivities you want to share. Just pick the Fourth of July pun that makes you LOL the hardest, copy, paste, and share.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

"Whatever floats your boat." "Oh say can you sea." "Tis the sea-son." "Party like it's 1776." "Sorry for this Alexander Hamilpun." "Happy as a clam." "You don't like history? I'm so Alexander Hamildone with you." "Seas the day." "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose." "Red, might, and blue." "Thanks a melon." "All you need is vitamin sea." "Doughnut touch my freedom." "Red, white, and brew." "You make my heart melt." "Sun's out, buns out." "Let's ketchup." "Seek to sea more." "A couple of fine-apples." "Sun's out, puns out." "Sea you later." "Mermaid in the U.S.A." "We the party people." "You stole a pizza my heart." "Freedom doesn't knock — it rings." "Ameowica." "Happy Fork of July." "Go fig or go home." "I like big buns." "Dog, why you gotta be up in my grill?" "May the Fourth be with you." "Red, white, and barbecue." "You hamburgled my heart." "We've mustard up the courage to throw a barbecue." "Let us relish today." "It was nice to meat you." "Lettuce celebrate." "Having a blast watching the fireworks." "I'm gonna flip." "Ice scream." "When I flip, you flip, we flip." "Shell we dance?" "A midsummer ice cream." "Chillin' and grillin'." "With ice cream, anything is popsicle." "Sea you real soon." "Anchor to someone special." "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves." "If there's a will, there's a wave." "I like you a waffle lot." "High tide or low tide, I'll be by your side." "Hope your Fourth pops and rocks." “We red, white, and blew up some fireworks.” “Let’s indepen-dance the night away.” “Our fireworks are lit.” “Not having desserts is un-pastry-otic.” “Sipping on some liber-tea.” “Feeling like a barbecutie.” “Just like the Liberty Bell, you’re cracking me up.” “These fireworks red, white, and blew me away.” “This Fourth of July was monument-al.” “Come join the indepen-dance party.” “Do you like my decoration of independence?” “You’re my independence bae.” “Stop hating U.S. because you ain’t U.S.” “Party in the U.S. of yay!” “Having a tea-riffic Fourth of July.” “Snap, crackle, and popsicles.” “You light up my life.” “Gonna stay up all ignight to watch the fireworks.”