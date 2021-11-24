Ready your wallets, bargain hunters, because Forever21 is slashing prices ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year. In addition to taking 30-70% off its trendy clothing and accessories lines, Forever21 is offering its first-ever Black Friday sale on its Home line, which it launched back on Oct. 13. The best part? These Forever21 Black Friday 2021 sale home deals are going on now (and will be available past Cyber Monday), so you have plenty of time to score some great discounts on home decor, bedding, lighting, and more.

Forever21 fans everywhere rejoiced when the popular retail chain dropped its brand new Home collection in October 2021 with affordable yet trendy pieces. While you won’t find furniture as part of Forever21’s inaugural home collection, you can score deals on kitchen and dining decor, lighting, office and stationary, room and bedding, electronics, and office and stationary supplies. Plus, there are also a number of novelty and party supplies to add some fun touches to your living space ahead of the merriest time of the year.

Let’s be real: Forever21’s Home line is already incredibly affordable, but the Forever21 Black Friday 2021 sale home deals take things to a new level with price tags that cost less than your cup of coffee at Starbucks. With discounted prices starting under $5, any budget-savvy shopper can grab something for everyone on their shopping list ahead of the holidays (and grab a few must-haves for your their apartment or dorm room without breaking the bank).

When do the Forever21 Black Friday 2021 sale home deals start?

Forever21 kicked off its Black Friday event early on Monday, Nov. 22 with 30-70% off a number of items sitewide. The deals are happening both online and in-store, which gives you the freedom to shop in-person or from the comfort of your couch. However, these deals won’t last forever, so make sure you don’t sleep on adding the items you want most to your shopping cart. However, if you plan to shop the day away at a Forever21 location in person, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules first.

When do the Forever21 Black Friday 2021 sale home deals end?

Forever21 is keeping the holiday deals going for longer than ever for 2021. The Forever21 Black Friday 2021 sale won’t end until the day after Cyber Monday, Tuesday, Nov. 30, giving you plenty of time to stock up on discounted bath mats, sheets, blankets, and more before the holidays.

What’s included in Forever21’s Black Friday 2021 sale home deals?

Forever21 will be keeping its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales going across all of its different home categories, meaning you have a lot of different options. Here are some ideas to get you started.

