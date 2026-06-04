I Attended My First F1 Grand Prix & I'm A Race Girlie Now

When it comes to sports, my philosophy is entirely Rory Gilmore-coded: I enjoy various aspects of certain athletic endeavors — namely the vibes, the snacks, and the men. So when Ford invited me to attend the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix earlier this season, I didn't even have to think about it. Absolutely, yes.

As someone whose sole knowledge of the racing world was previously limited to keeping up with Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship and obsessing over Alexandra Leclerc’s Instagram outfits, I never expected to leave as an F1 convert. And yet, after spending four whirlwind days trackside, here we are.

Turns out, watching fast cars zoom past each other — with drivers in cute little ‘fits, no less — is incredibly thrilling. If you ever need a secondhand adrenaline rush while chilling with a glass of champagne in hand, this is the sport for you. Plus, the fashion is unreal. Everyone looked like a Pinterest mood board come to life, and I kept taking mental notes for inspo.

As someone who regularly flirts with the idea of becoming a Sports Girl, I think I may have found my calling. By the end of the weekend, I’d already experienced hot laps in true Kendall Jenner and Emilia Clarke style, gotten behind the wheel of an F4 car, and become way too invested in my team (Red Bull) for someone who came in knowing almost nothing. So here’s the lowdown on my weekend as an F1 first-timer.

New Wheels, Who Dis?

My first day in Miami started with access to the ultra-exclusive Paddock Club, which is essentially F1’s version of a VIP lounge. Typically a hangout spot for drivers, WAGs, and celebrities, the lounge leads directly to the garages and pit lane.

While keeping my eyes peeled for A-listers, I toured the garages of the Oracle Red Bulls and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls teams to check out the swanky new engines as they were being prepped for the upcoming races. Admittedly, I came in not knowing much about cars. But now I know that after a 20-year hiatus, Ford Racing has officially returned to the motorsport by co-developing these hyper-advanced new hybrid power units. Can confirm, in my totally unprofessional opinion — they looked fast.

When we popped over to the Racing Bulls garage, we were treated to the vibrant livery reveal: a swankified, “summer-sun” yellow car inspired by Red Bull’s Summer Edition Sudachi Lime flavor. Drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad were also there to greet the fans.

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After a quick sip of the new Red Bull flavor, I headed straight to the coffee kiosk for an iced oat latte to refuel. The best part about the Paddock Club? All food and drinks are completely free. That means you can load up on cute wheel-shaped pasta, poke bowls, iced lattes, and glasses of Moët & Chandon whenever you want.

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Passenger Princess, F1 Style

Apparently, it wasn’t enough to *watch* men driving fast cars — I needed the full experience. So I signed up for the F1 Pirelli Hot Laps and put my life in the hands of a pro Ford Racing driver. After signing a waiver that made me question my life choices and getting fitted for a helmet — seriously why are they so tight? — I headed to the track.

I was genuinely terrified while waiting for my turn. I got strapped in, introduced myself to the driver, and we drove off at what felt like Target parking lot speed. He asked, “Do you like roller coasters?” And when I said no, he replied, “Me neither.”

Spoiler alert: That was a trap.

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While in the middle of his spiel about the car’s specs, he stepped on the gas and my soul was suddenly in a different zip code. I was getting thrown left and right, and it was the best two minutes of my life. Passenger princess pro-level: unlocked.

Dinner In South Beach

Still high on that post-hot laps adrenaline, my group and I made the trek to South Beach for dinner at Bâoli. Between bites of charred octopus in a Tom Yum glaze, dumplings, and chicken satay, my heart rate finally returned to normal. I also swapped the vodka for tequila in my espresso martini — a switch I highly recommend.

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My Official F1 Audition

The next day, my passenger princess era ended. After signing two waivers, changing into a fireproof racesuit, and taking a crash course in stick-shift driving, it was time to get behind the wheel.

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We had multiple car options to drive, ranging from sleek F4s to rugged Ford Bronco Raptors for an off-roading experience. For the uninitiated, this isn’t your standard racetrack — it’s all about tearing through dirt and mud.

First up were the Ford Bronco Raptors for my off-roading experience. I did a lap with pro Red Bull driver Christopher Polvoorde, who had me tossing around so aggressively (complimentary). Then, he offered me the driver’s seat. My reviews included “cute,” “safe,” and like a “driving test” — meaning I definitely wasn’t channeling F1 world champion Max Verstappen. But, hey, at least we all survived.

Then came the time for the F4 car — essentially a mini, single-seat open-wheel racer that future pros use to train for the big leagues. As a 5-foot-2 girlie, I had to have blankets piled behind me just so I could reach the pedals. Glamorous.

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After my car was pushed onto the track, I quickly realized that racing is a full-body workout. Just one lap of following my guide — a roaring Mustang — and my legs were fighting for their lives. Still, I managed two laps and felt like a champ. Afterward, I headed back to the hotel for dinner at Abiaka Wood Fire Grill and fell fast asleep.

Sprints Day

By Saturday, I was back to being a spectator, thank God. I headed to the Paddock Club to meet Will Ford, Ford Performance general manager and the great-great-great-grandson of Henry Ford himself, and chatted about sports.

Meanwhile, the tracks were buzzing for the sprints ahead of the main event. The WAGs were out in full force, including Alexandra and Charles Leclerc’s famous dog, Leo. I spent my time in the lounge loading up on unlimited servings of lobster and steak. Casual.

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It was a day of snacking, people-watching, and taking cute pics for Instagram — my favorite combo.

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Game Day

Finally, race day was upon us. My group and I went to the Red Bull hub and watched from there. Hearing the cars go “vroom” at 200 miles per hour was objectively cool, but I still needed to watch the big screen to understand what was actually happening. It was thrilling! Red Bull’s Verstappen somehow managed to recover to fifth place after a dramatic start, the leaderboard kept shifting wildly, and a 19-year-old (Kimi Antonelli) made history by beating everyone else to the checkered flag. My plate of shrimp tacos and I were locked in.

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Immediately after the race, I went back to the hotel to grab my bags and left for the airport as a newly minted fan. My Sports Girl philosophy might have started with the snacks, but I’m leaving with a brand-new obsession with the track.