Kim Kardashian is off to the races. The reality star has been spending a lot of time with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton recently, and after a few reports of secret romantic getaways, they had the most public date night possible by showing up to the Super Bowl together. Though the two stars have been close for over a decade, it seems their friendship has turned romantic recently.

Kardashian and Hamilton’s lore dates back to 2014, when Kardashian was still with her e-husband Kanye West and Hamilton was dating Nicole Scherzinger. The foursome was photographed turning a red carpet into a double date at the time. Hamilton also spoke about his close friendship with West during this time.

However, there’s also an interesting wrinkle in those mid-2010s days. In 2015, Hamilton sparked dating rumors with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner, as the two were together very often and Jenner was seen wearing one of Hamilton’s gold chains. This relationship was never confirmed, though, so there isn’t much reason to believe they were ever more than just friends.

Things seem to be a lot more romantic for Hamilton and Kardashian, though. The two reportedly stayed together in a luxury hotel in the U.K. at the start of February. It’s not clear when the longtime friends took this next step in their relationship, but they were both in attendance at Kate Hudson’s New Years Eve party a month prior to this trip.

BLANCA CRUZ/AFP/Getty Images

Shortly after the U.K. getaway, the rumored couple had a “romantic meetup” in Paris, per People. After sneaking around Europe together, Kardashian and Hamilton finally decided to make things public in the flashiest way possible: at the Super Bowl.

The two were photographed sitting next to each other in a private suite during the big game on Feb. 8. Though they have yet to officially confirm if they’re seeing each other, their cozy Super Bowl appearance was certainly saying a lot.