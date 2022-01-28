It’s time to embrace your inner genius.
On Feb. 1, the sun and moon will come together in Aquarius, igniting a new beginning. Aquarius is all about rebelling against outdated ideas, so the potent energy on this day will encourage everyone to think outside the box — something Mercury retrograde has already been nudging you to do.
Here’s what each sign can expect during the February 2022 new moon:
You’ve been doing some serious re-evaluating among your social circles since Mercury stationed retrograde on Jan. 14. This new moon will offer you a brilliant newfound idea when it comes to how you work with your alliances.