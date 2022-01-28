Horoscopes
February’s New Moon Will Encourage Every Zodiac Sign To Think Outside The Box

It’s time to embrace your inner genius.

By Chelsea Jackson
On Feb. 1, the sun and moon will come together in Aquarius, igniting a new beginning. Aquarius is all about rebelling against outdated ideas, so the potent energy on this day will encourage everyone to think outside the box — something Mercury retrograde has already been nudging you to do.

Here’s what each sign can expect during the February 2022 new moon:

Aries

You’ve been doing some serious re-evaluating among your social circles since Mercury stationed retrograde on Jan. 14. This new moon will offer you a brilliant newfound idea when it comes to how you work with your alliances.

