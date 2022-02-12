Let your light shine.
The Snow Moon is here, and it’s shedding light on each zodiac sign’s need to express themselves brightly and boldly. Aquarius season has shifted attention away from personal acknowledgement and emphasized the innovation of outdated ideas, but on Feb. 16, the full moon will support you being acknowledged for your inner genius. Here’s what each sign can expect:
On Feb. 16, the full moon will emphasize a need to share your personal projects. You’ve been doing a lot of work in your community lately, but now is the time to be acknowledged for the unique creative ideas that you are solely responsible for.