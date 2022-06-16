Father’s Day is an opportunity to show your thanks and love for everything your dad’s done for you. Father figures come in all forms, but one thing’s always true: a father spends a lifetime providing for you with pure fun, loving support, and an unconditional shoulder to cry on. Celebrate your best friend, teacher, and go-to guy this year by honoring him on the grid, paired with the perfect funny or sweet Father’s Day 2022 Instagram caption.

There are few words that can truly describe a father’s strong love and soft guidance. Looking back, he’s been there through it all. He carried little you to your bed when you fell asleep, spent those long nights helping you decipher middle school math homework, was there for all your birthdays, games, and graduations, and lead the way in those countless adventures that mom doesn’t need to know about (unless you post those photos now).

It’s dad’s day to crack all the cringey jokes he wants, eat his favorite foods, and spend time with his greatest accomplishment – you. Whether you’re snapping selfies at brunch or the ballgame, or sharing a #Throwback picture from old photo albums, make sure to shout out your awesome dad when you post them on Instagram with some funny dad quotes. Try these 40 unique Father’s Day caption ideas for all kinds of built-in heroes that are funny, sentimental, and so real.

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images