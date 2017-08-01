30 Instagram Captions For Your Fall Hair, Don't Care Pics

Many people get an itch to dye their locks or go in for a trim once the back-to-school season rolls around again. The fall is the perfect time for a little makeover whether you’re still in school or not. With the latest and greatest trends all over social media, you’ve recently been inspired to head to the salon. After deciding on what haircut to get, you need the best Instagram captions for your fall hairstyle pics to show off your before and after on the ‘Gram.

The dream was to always make an impression on the first day of school. That need to turn heads hasn’t gone away, but now, social media has become your campus. By posting a cute hair flip pic or transition Instagram Reel, you can garner a lot of likes from your friends and followers. You just need a few good hair captions to make posting as easy breezy as your new ‘do.

Depending on whether you go with a dramatic cut or just style it up differently can really change which hair caption for Instagram you go with. For instance, a fall bun pic in your cozy school crewneck will pair nicely with some messy hair captions. Just make sure if you are going back to school, don’t forget to get a first-day #OOTD with your autumn-inspired locks to post with any of these 30 Instagram-worthy hair captions.

Shutterstock

“Sorry, I can't hear you over the volume of my hair.” “Invest in your hair. It is the crown you never take off.” “Life is too short to have boring hair.” “Love is in the hair.” “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” — Coco Chanel “Life isn't perfect, but your hair can be.” “Turns out, I just needed to get my hair done to feel better.” “When your hair matches your #OOTD.” “Life is short. Make each hair flip fabulous.” “My goals include making my own money and perfecting my hair flip.” “Life status: currently holding it all together with one bobby pin.” “And she gave no f*cks. Not even one. And she lived happily ever after. The end.” “Hello, gorgeous.” — Funny Girl “Live colorfully.” “Hair doesn't make the [person], but good hair definitely helps.” “I like big buns and I cannot lie.” “Being happy never goes out of style.” — Lilly Pulitzer “I woke up like this.” — Beyoncé, “Flawless” “Great hair. Because you only get one first impression.” “Let your hair do the talking.” “Better call Becky with the good hair.” — Beyoncé, “Sorry” “I didn't want to go out, but my hair looked too good to stay home.” “There she glows.” “I didn't choose the glam life. The glam life chose me.” “Hair care is self-care.” “Going. Going. Blonde.” “My hair is my favorite accessory.” “I’ll be hair for you.” “Watch out, I’m unstoppable on a good hair day.” “I want fabulous. That is my simple request.”